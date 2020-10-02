Cardinals Extend OL Justin Murray Two Years

The Arizona Cardinals signed a Murray to a two-year contract extension Friday, but not the one who might pop into your head when you relate the last name and the franchise.

Versatile offensive lineman Justin Murray, who has played both tackle and guard for the Cardinals since being claimed off waivers from the Raiders in 2019, received the extension as Arizona locks up his services through 2022. With starting right guard J.R. Sweezy set to hit free agency following the conclusion of this season, Murray has a chance to take over as the starter as soon as next year if Sweezy does not return.

He also could end back in the mix at right tackle depending on the status of current starter Kelvin Beachum, who is playing on a one-year contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next March.

"The way Justin Murray played took some pressure off of (seeking a right tackle)," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at the Scouting Combine in February. "We really felt he did a great job and feel he will continue to get better. But we're going to look at all our options. He took some heat off of that pressure."

Murray signed an exclusive-rights tender offer April 2, which was predicted considering he was unable to play for anyone but the Cardinals once they extended that type of tender offer in the offseason. The value of his contract in 2020 is $750,000 with nothing guaranteed and he was poised to hit restricted free agency this offseason.

Not anymore.

Murray has appeared in all three games this year following last season when he played in a career-high 14 games with 12 starts at right tackle in place of an injured Marcus Gilbert, who opted out of the 2020 season as a high-risk individual for COVID-19. In 2019, Murray helped the Cardinals offense finish with the NFL’s No. 10 rushing offense (1,990 yards) that averaged a single-season franchise-record 5.03 yards per carry (second in the league).

In Week 3, Murray saw more action rotating in for both Sweezy and left guard Justin Pugh throughout the game. He played in 16 offensive snaps, which also included "jumbo" packages.

"As far as Justin Murray goes, he's a guy (who) played a lot last year," Kingsbury said Monday. "We want to keep Sweezy fresh and get him some work in there. And I thought rotating him on a couple series was a nice change for our offense."

The Cardinals are Murray's sixth NFL team since he entered the league in 2016. Before he arrived in Arizona, he played for the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals and Raiders.

The terms of Murray's new extension are not yet known, but it takes him through one year of restricted free agency and a year of unrestricted free agency in 2022. This year, the minimum tender for a team to retain right-of-first-refusal rights for restricted free agents (players with three accrued seasons) was $2.133 million and it was $3.259 million to have a second-round pick as compensation if an offer isn't matched. Murray would have carried no compensation because he was undrafted in 2016.

The tender figures are likely to be lower in 2021 because the salary cap will go down as the result of lost revenue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Justin is working in two positions," Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler said at the end of training camp Aug. 31. "He's played right tackle, he started for us last year and he's a guy that I trust. He's a guy that I trust in there as a starter. And we've also utilized him at guard this camp, again, to try to build that depth on the offensive line because you're only dressing eight guys on game day.

"There's got to be guys that can play two different positions. And he's one of those players that can do that. Again, extremely impressed by his work ethic and he's even improved more this camp, so very pleased with Justin Murray and his progress at both positions."