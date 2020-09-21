SI.com's Albert Breer: Arizona Cardinals a 'Factor in NFC West'

In the last two Mondays, SI.com’s Albert Breer has hailed the Cardinals in the Ten Takeaways section of his Monday Morning Quarterback (MMQB) column.

After Week 1, he wrote, “As for who has the best chance to go from worst to first and win their division, give me Arizona. The Cardinals looked great in Week 1, the mighty Niners looked mortal and the Rams and Seahawks are in the good-but-not-great category for me—for right now, at least. I also wouldn’t sell on the Lions yet, because I believe that division is winnable. The Bengals and Chargers are decent, too, but both have powerhouses in their divisions.”

Today, following the Cardinals’ 30-15 victory over Washington, Breer opined on Arizona again:

“The Cardinals are a factor in the NFC West. And this starts with the decision by GM Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury to pull the plug on Josh Rosen a year-and-a-half ago and take Kyler Murray with the first overall pick. I was skeptical, I’ll admit. It seemed, at the time, like a flying-by-the-seat-of-your-pants decision by a franchise going through a bumpy stretch—there were plenty of teams that didn’t think Murray should go in the first round at all. They were wrong, and I was wrong to be skeptical. Keim and Kingsbury saw something special, and didn’t get overly concerned with how throwing a first-round QB overboard after a year would look, and it’s paying dividends. Murray was 26-of-38 for 286 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another 67 yards and two scores against Washington. More importantly, the Cardinals are 2-0 and Murray’s just scratching the surface. “He’s just made big-time throws and runs when we needed them the most,” Kingsbury texted post-game, when I asked what he’s been most impressed with. “We haven’t played with a great rhythm yet offensively, but he’s making key plays in big moments to help us find a way to win.” So … imagine what’ll happen when they actually do get in a rhythm.”

