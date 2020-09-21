SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

SI.com's Albert Breer: Arizona Cardinals a 'Factor in NFC West'

Howard Balzer

In the last two Mondays, SI.com’s Albert Breer has hailed the Cardinals in the Ten Takeaways section of his Monday Morning Quarterback (MMQB) column.

After Week 1, he wrote, “As for who has the best chance to go from worst to first and win their division, give me Arizona. The Cardinals looked great in Week 1, the mighty Niners looked mortal and the Rams and Seahawks are in the good-but-not-great category for me—for right now, at least. I also wouldn’t sell on the Lions yet, because I believe that division is winnable. The Bengals and Chargers are decent, too, but both have powerhouses in their divisions.”

Today, following the Cardinals’ 30-15 victory over Washington, Breer opined on Arizona again: 

The Cardinals are a factor in the NFC West. And this starts with the decision by GM Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury to pull the plug on Josh Rosen a year-and-a-half ago and take Kyler Murray with the first overall pick. I was skeptical, I’ll admit. It seemed, at the time, like a flying-by-the-seat-of-your-pants decision by a franchise going through a bumpy stretch—there were plenty of teams that didn’t think Murray should go in the first round at all. They were wrong, and I was wrong to be skeptical. Keim and Kingsbury saw something special, and didn’t get overly concerned with how throwing a first-round QB overboard after a year would look, and it’s paying dividends. Murray was 26-of-38 for 286 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another 67 yards and two scores against Washington. More importantly, the Cardinals are 2-0 and Murray’s just scratching the surface. “He’s just made big-time throws and runs when we needed them the most,” Kingsbury texted post-game, when I asked what he’s been most impressed with. “We haven’t played with a great rhythm yet offensively, but he’s making key plays in big moments to help us find a way to win.” So … imagine what’ll happen when they actually do get in a rhythm.”

Read the entire MMQB column here:

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Cardinals vs Washington Football Team

Live updates and analysis from the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 game against the Washington Football Team.

Alex Weiner

Kyler Murray Continues to be One-Man Wrecking Crew

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has accounted for 80 percent of the team’s yards in the first two games.

Howard Balzer

Who Are the Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Rivals?

The Cardinals have several rivalries with other teams in the NFL. Their main rivals include the Seahawks, 49ers, Bears, Eagles, Panthers and Cowboys.

Andrew Harner

Cardinals Reside in Toughest Division in Pro Football

The NFC West has three undefeated teams and a season-long battle is shaping up for the division winner and wild-card team(s).

Howard Balzer

Cardinals in the Record Books After Week 2

Several Arizona Cardinals players climbed in record standings after their Week 2 win over the Washington Football Team

Mason Kern

Twitter Celebrations: Cardinals Share Emotions on Twitter

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Washington Football Team on Sunday and took to Twitter to celebrate.

Alex Weiner

Three Things: What Went Right and What Didn't for the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Washington Football Team 30-15. Here is what went right and what did not.

Alex Weiner

Kyler Murray the Man Again in Cardinals Second Straight Win

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray accounts for 353 yards and three touchdowns in 30-15 victory over Washington.

Howard Balzer

Stats, Matchups and Predictions: Cardinals Take On Washington

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Football team in Week 2 on Sunday. Here are key stats, matchups and predictions.

Alex Weiner

by

Shravaka

WATCH: Every First Half Score from Cardinals-Football Team

Every score from the first half of the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Mason Kern