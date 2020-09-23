It won’t be as intimidating as usual, but there will be some fans in attendance Sunday when the 2-0 Cardinals host the 0-2 Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium.

As reported by the Arizona Republic, no more than 750 family and friends of players, coaches and staff will be permitted to watch the game. All will be socially distanced with assigned seats on the west side of the stadium.

The Cardinals had previously announced there would be no fans for at least the first two home games, but no decision has been made for the next six games, the first of which is Oct. 25 against Seattle.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) granted permission for the limited viewing audience that will provide time for staff to test the "the implementation of health and safety protocols."

ADHS director Dr. Cara Christ informed the team Monday that "this can be an important next step for fans safely returning to in-person viewing."

Permission was granted for the small test group, Christ’s letter to the club said, “because attendance is limited to staff and family members (and) we feel it is a controlled group that likely already has significant contact with one another."

Monday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters, “I don't think any of us have fully adjusted yet” to the absence of fans at games. He added, “I think you felt that kind of lull in the second half. You come out, it's empty, there's nothing going on and so you got to create your own energy and there's no doubt we miss those guys.

“This environment can be one of the most intimidating and one of the best in the entire world honestly and so to not have them is tough, but I'm hoping sooner rather than later we'll get those guys back and then be able to enjoy the Red Sea because they definitely give us a huge boost.”

Clearly, 750 fans won’t alter that dynamic significantly, but the hope is it could lead to fans being allowed later in the season.

For that to happen, adequate COVID-19 cases in the state must be met. Currently, Arizona is considered “moderate” for the transmission of the virus and Christ said it must lower to “minimal” before any number of significant fans can be in the stadium.

"Moderate" is considered 10-100 cases per 100,000 people, 5-10 percent positive rate and 5-10 percent COVID-like illness rate. Moderate is fewer than 10 cases per 100,000, a positive rate of less than 5 percent and less than 5 percent COVID-like illness rate.