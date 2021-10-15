Family Ties: Watt Speaks About Special Moment Following 49ers Game

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said Sunday was special for him, in more than one way.

The Arizona Cardinals victory against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday was just another game. There were touchdowns, interceptions, fans, the usual affair.

This is true for everyone except J.J. Watt.

Among the crowd of Cardinals and 49ers fans were Watt's parents and grandmother who were visiting Arizona for the first time since his arrival as a free agent this offseason.

“It was really special having my grandma at the game and being able to have her there and to see her,“ Watt said on Thursday. “It was my parents' anniversary so that was cool."

Missing from the Watt reunion was his wife Kealia, who is a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars. But despite not being there she was still very much on Watt's mind. Following the victory, Watt and his family met up in a stadium suite to watch the Red Stars game.

He said, “Sunday was cool for me because we played the game. Obviously we won and it was great and then I went up to the suite with my parents and grandma and I turned my wife's game on because she was playing.”

Athletic talent is not in short supply in the Watt family tree. While parents Connie and John watched their son J.J. Watt at State Farm Stadium, his brothers T.J. and Derek Watt were at Heinz Field cruising to a victory with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“For me, it was just a surreal moment to win an NFL game and then to go up in a suite, check my brother's stats from his NFL game and then get to watch my wife's professional soccer game,” Watt said. “I’m very fortunate.”

Even for an accomplished professional athlete, nothing replaces family, especially when arriving into a new state and home. But so far Arizona has received high marks from the family.

“They love it down here, the fans have been great. It's just a great place in general and they really enjoyed it,” Watt said.

Despite being new to Arizona, Watt is already loving Arizona. For a reason every Arizonan can relate with after a long summer.

“It's been great, I love it. When it's 65 degrees outside it ain't too bad either,” Watt said.

The Cardinals new defensive playmaker is already fitting in perfectly.