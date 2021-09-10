Arizona Cardinals Picked to be NFC Champions

One Fan Nation publisher predicted the Cardinals will win the NFC West and advance to the Super Bowl.

There are vast differences of opinions regarding how the 2021 season will unfold for the Cardinals.

One of perhaps the most surprising comes from Grant Cohn, publisher of the All49ers site at Fan Nation. In a poll of all team publishers, the consensus is that the Cardinals will finish fourth in the troublesome NFC West behind the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

But not Cohn. Not only does he have the Cardinals winning the division, but he also has them reaching the NFC Championship Game although losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

In explaining his rationale, Cohn told AllCardinals, “From afar, the Cardinals look stacked on paper. They had the No. 6 rated offense last season, and now they've added Rodney Hudson, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore. Moore and Hudson in particular should improve a run game that ranked seventh in 2020. And the passing game should be better as well. Kyler Murray looked like an MVP candidate last season before he injured his shoulder. If he stays healthy, he could make another leap in his third year the way Josh Allen did.

“The pass rush should be outstanding with Chandler Jones, J.J. Watt and Markus Golden, and the strength of the coverage will be over the middle with extremely athletic linebackers and safeties. This will allow the Cardinals to match up with some of the more prolific pass-catching tight ends, such as George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski. The big weakness is the cornerback spot, which the Cardinals still can address before the trade deadline, and the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who hasn't won much dating back to his time in college. But if he has a top 10 defense, a top 10 offense and an MVP candidate at quarterback, how poorly can he do?”

Here is how the NFC West publishers see the division playing out

HOWARD BALZER

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NICK COTHREL, Ram Digest

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

GRANT COHN, All 49ers

1. Arizona

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Seattle

CORBIN SMITH, Seahawk Maven

1. Seattle

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

Meanwhile, there were nine teams picked to advance to the Super Bowl. In the AFC, the only teams predicted to advance to Feb. 13 game in Los Angeles were Kansas City, Buffalo and Cleveland. In the NFC, other than the Cardinals, there were five teams named: Green Bay, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans, Seattle and Tampa Bay

