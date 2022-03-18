Skip to main content

Fans Critical of Cardinals Free Agency Silence

The Cardinals are stuck on the sidelines, and fans aren't happy about it.

The rampant pace of the NFL's first days of free agency now begins to see the dust settle, and fans have already declared winners and losers in free agency. 

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated headlines following the acquisitions of receiver Davante Adams (via trade) and outside linebacker Chandler Jones, while fellow AFC West rivals Los Angeles grabbed big names such as linebacker Khalil Mack (via trade) and cornerback J.C. Jackson. 

On the other side, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been slandered for the deals they've signed with free agents, particularly receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. 

As for the Arizona Cardinals, the team hasn't made any splash signings in the early stages of the new league year. 

Cornerback Jeff Gladney is Arizona's only outside acquisition, and he arrives with baggage after fighting a felony assault charge for which he was ultimately declared not guilty. 

The Cardinals have opted to focus on retaining in-house talent. After bringing back punter Andy Lee and long snapper Aaron Brewer, the Cardinals have cut their number of unrestricted free agents from 21 to 11. 

For a team that collapsed dramatically at the end of the season, fans expected change. The Cardinals haven't impressed anyone in the opening sprint of signings. 

