Cardinals Fans to Have Other Key Games to Watch in Week 16

We know the mantra in the NFL is “one game at a time” and "don’t look ahead beyond the current week."

However, that applies to players and coaches. Everyone else can do as we please, especially when it comes to the morass of NFL tie-breakers.

It is common knowledge among Cardinals fans that a win over San Francisco Saturday, coupled with a Chicago Bears loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, would give Arizona a ticket to the 2020 postseason.

Realistically, though, what are the chances of the 1-13 Jaguars, currently owning the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, beating the Bears?

On paper, it’s unlikely. But, then, it was ridiculously unlikely that the winless New York Jets would beat the Los Angeles Rams as 17.5-point underdogs last Sunday. Or that the Cincinnati Bengals, 12.5-point underdogs, would upset the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night.

It’s a cliché to say that anything can happen in the NFL, but it often does. Consider that while Jacksonville has been blown out by Tennessee and Baltimore the last two weeks, five of their other losses have been by a combined 14 points.

Let’s move on from that scenario. If the Cardinals and Bears win this weekend, the final wild-card spot would be decided in Week 17, although a Rams loss to Seattle Sunday would result in the Cardinals having the opportunity to jump ahead of the Rams in playoff seeding if they can defeat L.A. in the season finale.

Still, if both the Cardinals and Bears win, and the Cardinals lose again to the Rams, for the Bears to gain the final wild-card they would have to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Chicago. The Bears lost in Green Bay 41-25 on Nov. 29, but that result doesn’t mean much.

What could play a major factor in that game is whether there is anything on the line for the Packers. They currently have clinched the NFC North title and are competing to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs, of which there is only one this season.

Green Bay is 11-3, while New Orleans and Seattle are 10-4. The Packers can gain the bye by defeating the Tennessee Titans, coupled with a Seattle loss or tie. Or it could happen if the Packers tie plus a New Orleans loss or tie and a Seattle loss or ties as long as both the Saints and Seahawks don’t tie.

So, it’s certainly fine for the Red Sea to be paying attention to those teams’ games Sunday, hoping the Packers don’t clinch so they have that bye at stake on the first Sunday of 2021 against Chicago in what will be the 200th regular-season meeting between two teams that began playing in 1921.

Of course, the Cardinals still must take care of their own business against the 49ers. Otherwise, they might need a win over the Rams to be playoff bound.