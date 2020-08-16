Fantasy Executive’s Latest One-Man Mock Draft

The Fantasy Executive is back with his latest one-man mock draft. Sports Illustrated’s Corey Parson goes on the clock for the first round of a 12-team league with all of his picks. A rookie running back makes a debut inside the top 12. DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals has a new team this season, so will he still be an elite fantasy wide receiver with Kyler Murray as his new quarterback? Hopkins will have to compete for targets, but he is the most talented of the bunch. Additional perspective is provided by SI fantasy and gambling analyst Dr. Roto and senior fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano

Parson: Hey, what's up, it's your boy Corey Parson, the fantasy executive here for SI.com getting ready to get into my latest edition of my one-man mock draft, where I go through all 12 positions of the first round, let you know how I would draft. Joining me to help break it down is SI senior fantasy analyst Dr. Roto and SI's own Michael Fabiano. Doc, let me come to you first on this one. Obviously not in my first round, Kyler Murray, but DeAndre Hopkins is. We'll talk about him in a second. But I do have Kyler Murray ranked as a top-five quarterback this year, which to be honest with you, I did not see that coming.

Roto: Well, I actually saw that coming last year, but I think I was a year too early. It wasn't that Murray wasn't good, but I thought he could have been great. The problem was, it took him a few weeks to get used to the offense. And then, they couldn't punch the ball in the end zone, so it took Kenyan Drake to come to that team for the Cardinals to seem like they were rolling. Now look, they added Hopkins to that team and this is a pretty good stack. If you want to stack Murray and Hopkins, you might win a lot of fantasy leagues there. So, Murray's got a ton of weapons with (Larry) Fitzgerald and (Christian) Kirk and Hopkins and (Andy) Isabella and Drake and even Dan Arnold at tight end. I think Murray is a big-time value this year and I think he's top five for sure.

Parson: Hey Mike, we were talking, I want you to touch on both players. DeAndre Hopkins, obviously, we've seen what he's been able to do over the years with Houston, now he comes to Arizona. And what's your opinion also on Murray because we talked about second-year quarterbacks and who's going to be the quarterback to make that rise? I mean, Murray is kind of in that conversation, but give me your opinion on both players.

Fabiano: I'm digging Kyler Murray. I mean, it's really hard not to. Last year averaged 17.8 fantasy points-per-game and now he's got "Nuk" Hopkins, so giddy on up. I had him ranked as my third quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes until my beloved Dallas Cowboys went out and drafted CeeDee Lamb, in which case I move Dak ahead of him. But yeah, I mean, can I see Kyler averaging two or three more fantasy points per game with Nuk in the mix? Absolutely. Right now I feel like he is the fourth best quarterback in fantasy football. Now, moving on to Hopkins and he has long been one of the elite wide receivers in fantasy football. Last year, 150 targets over 1,100 yards, only seven touchdowns. And here's where I feel like Hopkins is probably going to produce at the same level, but he won't be better than he was in 2019. Last year, he had a 29 percent target share. The No. 2 Texans wide receiver there? Will Fuller at 13.7 percent. The Cardinals have better wide receivers in Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. You can also throw in Andy Isabella. Also keep in mind, there's a trend of wide receivers who have a top 60 ADP and move to another team. Their numbers decrease and before you think I'm crazy for talking about this trend, Odell Beckham Jr. last year? Hello. I have Nuk ranked as my wide receiver six behind Michael Thomas, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, Tyreek (Hill) and Chris Godwin, a guy who I feel like is a second-round pick, but I don't want Nuk Hopkins in round one.

Interesting stuff right there. A little bit of a fade on Nuk Hopkins from Michael Fabiano.