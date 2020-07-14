Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football Outlook, Player Rankings, Predictions

With the Arizona Cardinals having re-tooled their roster via free agency and the draft, expectations are higher for the franchise as it enters its second year with head coach Kliff Kingsbury at the helm and quarterback Kyler Murray under center.

With the marquee additions of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins via trade with the Houston Texans, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips in free agency from the Buffalo Bills and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons via the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of April's Draft — to name a few — oddsmakers predict the Cardinals to have more success than the five wins they mustered a season ago.

AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer joined Sports Illustrated national host Bill Enright and Fantasy and Gambling analyst Ben Heisler to discuss the season outlook for the franchise, fantasy odds, roster player rankings, predictions and much more.

Here is the description of the accompanying video from the Sports Illustrated team:

"The Cardinals are loaded with talent on offense and fantasy football players are eager to draft players from Arizona heading into the 2020 season. "The Cardinals were smack in the middle of NFL scoring in 2019 with 361 points but there’s a lot of hype about Arizona’s offense heading into 2020 season. We break it down for all those fantasy football players with Howard Balzer from AllCardinals and Ben Heisler one of our fantasy analysts at Sports Illustrated."

While there is cautious optimism surrounding the organization, most players have said they do not focus their attention on preseason hype and prefer to prove their worth on the gridiron.

Should the season proceed as currently scheduled, they will have the opportunity to do just that.