AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football Outlook, Player Rankings, Predictions

Mason Kern

With the Arizona Cardinals having re-tooled their roster via free agency and the draft, expectations are higher for the franchise as it enters its second year with head coach Kliff Kingsbury at the helm and quarterback Kyler Murray under center.

With the marquee additions of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins via trade with the Houston Texans, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips in free agency from the Buffalo Bills and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons via the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of April's Draft — to name a few — oddsmakers predict the Cardinals to have more success than the five wins they mustered a season ago.

AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer joined Sports Illustrated national host Bill Enright and Fantasy and Gambling analyst Ben Heisler to discuss the season outlook for the franchise, fantasy odds, roster player rankings, predictions and much more.

Here is the description of the accompanying video from the Sports Illustrated team:

"The Cardinals are loaded with talent on offense and fantasy football players are eager to draft players from Arizona heading into the 2020 season.

"The Cardinals were smack in the middle of NFL scoring in 2019 with 361 points but there’s a lot of hype about Arizona’s offense heading into 2020 season. We break it down for all those fantasy football players with Howard Balzer from AllCardinals and Ben Heisler one of our fantasy analysts at Sports Illustrated."

While there is cautious optimism surrounding the organization, most players have said they do not focus their attention on preseason hype and prefer to prove their worth on the gridiron.

Should the season proceed as currently scheduled, they will have the opportunity to do just that.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former NFL GM Casserly on Murray: 'Cut Those Turnovers'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray received criticism from former Washington Redskins, Houston Texans GM Charley Casserly.

Mason Kern

Only 85 NFL Draft Choices Have Signed; Arizona Cardinals Have Zero

Arizona Cardinals One of 15 Teams with no Draft Choices Signed; Only 85 Officially Reported

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Released from Hospital

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, was released from a Rhode Island hospital during the weekend.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Ottis Anderson Touted as Best Cardinal Not Enshrined in HOF

Arizona Cardinals running back Ottis Anderson was named as the franchise's best player who is not (yet) enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mason Kern

Christian Kirk Tabbed as Young WR 'Who Will Reshape the NFL'

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk was included on a list by Bleacher Report as a young player "who will reshape the NFL."

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Tests Positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tested positive and was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus while traveling on the east coast.

Howard Balzer

by

Bigblue51

With Redskins Name Change Possible, Should Cardinals Consider Same?

The Arizona Cardinals were one of 25 franchises listed as having the "weakest, most pathetic names" in professional sports.

Mason Kern

by

HereComesTheWave

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Compared to Seahawks Russell Wilson by Warren Moon

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has a supporter in Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Where does Isaiah Simmons Project in DROY Race?

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons is listed below Chase Young, Patrick Queen and Kenneth Murray in the DROY race, per NFL.com.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

Arizona Cardinals Seek Leap from Worst to First in NFC West

Six teams have made the leap from worst to first in their division since 2015. Can the Arizona Cardinals do it this year?

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55