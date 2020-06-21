Where do I begin with another Father’s Day upon us?

The mind began racing Friday when the invitation came to be on a national radio show Sunday and have a sports-related dad’s story story to tell.

As the memories cascaded, it was hard to narrow it down to one when you’ve had a lifetime with your own father, King — yes that was his given name — and then three sons: Keith, 42; Jared, 38; and Zack, 24.

It’s no revelation to say how often sports links fathers and son. So, I figured why not write about it on this day, one of the strangest Father’s Days in any of our lives given the circumstances over the last three-plus months.

A handful of the memories are mentioned in the accompanying video, but I sincerely hope you will enjoy this and indulge me. Hopefully, it will trigger special moments for you with your dad or sons. Even when there is sadness, the good memories can make us smile.

My earliest distinct memory with my dad was watching the 1958 NFL Championship Game between the Giants and Colts with him on (what else?) a relatively small black and white television.

A move a year later to Philadelphia led to meeting Eagles great Tommy McDonald through a work contact with my father and what was to be a special day in November of 1961.

It was tickets to the game for our family and a planned dinner afterward with defensive back Tom Brookshier, later a long-time broadcaster for CBS. As fate would have it, he suffered a nasty fractured leg tackling Bears running back Willie Galimore. He would never play another game. Needless to say, there was no dinner, but many years later we did get together for a meal in St. Louis when he came to town for a game.

On this exact date in 1964, also Father’s Day, we watched Jim Bunning’s perfect game together and I still have the mini-scrapbook I put together with newspaper clippings.

Six years later, it was the last game in Connie Mack Stadium, but a few days before, one of his long-time best friends suddenly passed away. The game seemed to be out of the question. However, he shocked me and said we were going, proving why he was named King.

It was a crazy game where no one paid attention to what was happening on the field because people were tearing the place apart and leaving with anything bolted down, including the seats. We came home with two, but I inexplicably told my mom to get rid of them a few years later when she sold our house after my dad died.

He did introduce me to golf, which I played in high school, and I still have his old set of clubs that has real woods!

A difficult memory came in 1969 when I was playing freshman basketball at Hofstra University. Yes, in those days, colleges had freshman teams. I didn't make my high-school teams (I also wasn't picked to write for the high-school newspaper, but that's a story for another day). Yet,, captured a spot on the freshman team mostly because there were only three players on scholarship and not many people tried out.

I didn’t play much (17 of 25 games, 17 total points), but it was a fun experience. Except for the second game of the season in Philadelphia against St. Joseph’s, which had freshman standouts Mike Bantom and Pat McFarland. My parents were in attendance along with some friends, and in what was a blowout, I figured at least I’d get a few minutes of time near the end of the game.

Never happened. It was a 109-55 loss and I could never understand how the coach, Albie Swartz, could deprive me of a few minutes on the court in front of my family. Oh, well, que sera, sera; life goes on.

My sons never met my dad, but they have heard the stories and we created new ones. Many of them and several they reminded me of when exchanging texts Saturday. Like the time when I was at the Super Bowl with my first wife, Astrid, and when we got home discovered that Keith showed up at a youth basketball game wearing snow boots! Don’t ask who we had taking care of our boys.

There was also the “superstition” game with Keith, who was around 8 years old. We had gone to a baseball game mid-week and decided to leave early with the Cardinals leading. They lost. The next time we went to a game, the Cardinals were losing, but it was getting late and he wanted to leave. I calmly explained we would stay until the end and the Cardinals came from behind to win.

As we walked to the car, I said with great conviction that they won because we didn’t leave early. To which he replied, “But how do they know we were there?” I smiled and thought, “Someday you’ll understand.”

There were road trips with Keith and Jared to see the Cubs and White Sox, and a train ride to Chicago to see the Bulls and Michael Jordan for an afternoon President’s Day game. A visit to D.C. that included an Orioles game at Memorial Stadium.

A trip to New York to see family included a Mets game at Shea Stadium where we realized Keith needed glasses because he couldn’t read the numbers and names on the scoreboard.

The things sons remember: Jared mentioned going to see me play softball for The Sporting News team and collecting beer bottle caps in Forest Park as well as the dugout.

In 1994-95, my work took me to Las Vegas for 18 months, but the family didn’t move. There were numerous trips home to see them, but that ended just after Father’s Day in 1995 when I drove without stopping to sleep and arrived at Jared’s youth baseball game after being in the car for 24 hours, save for several rest, gas and caffeine stops.

Less than a year later, Zack came into the world with my second wife, Adene, a birth that was delayed a week because, yes, I was at the Super Bowl.

When he was 2, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa were in their home-run chase, and Zack became interested in baseball. One evening, we were practicing inside with a plastic bat and small, nerf ball and he kept swinging and missing with me pitching underhand from only a few feet away. I finally said, “Leep your eye on the ball,” after which he picked up the ball and put his eye right on it! I laughed and said, “Ok, what I meant was follow the ball into your bat.”

He then beamed when he hit the ball.

Speaking of baseballs, a great Father’s Day gift came after he began pitching in a youth league and put the ball from the first game he pitched in a case and gave it to me.

Then, there was the most unlikely occurrence at a Cardinals game in 2007. My brother-in-law Larry and his son Sam were on a baseball road trip and St. Louis was the final stop.

We went to two Cardinals games, and the second one seemed in jeopardy because of heavy rain. We waited it out, but the crowd was light and we had good seats several rows behind the dugout. Late in the game, Scott Rolen fouled a ball in our direction, and it landed in the row behind us. Larry reached back, competed with someone, and snared the ball.

At that point, 11-year-old Zack left our seats and went behind the section. I had almost forgotten he had left when only a few pitches later another ball came in our direction but was well over our heads. Imagine our shock when Zack came down the aisle with the ball! That might be a first. Two balls to the same family only a few pitches apart.

Then, two years later at the 2009 All-Star Game, we were in the left-field bleachers watching batting practice when Mariano Rivera, shagging flies in the outfield, started signing autographs for fans. They would flip him a pen, he would a sign a ball, and then toss the ball and pen back. It was a sight to see and it went on for several minutes.

Zack had his glove with him, and at one point after Rivera stopped signing, Zack moved into the aisle and I yelled, “Mariano. Hola, que pasa?”

He looked up, saw Zack, pointed to him, motioned for a man standing in front of him to move and fired a strike that Zack ably caught. Rivera had a lot of “pitches” in his Hall of Fame career, but in Zack’s mind, that was his best.

There was also a trip to Wrigtey with Zack and to Canton when Cardinals and Rams cornerback Aeneas Williams was enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Jared was there for Marshall Faulk’s enshrinement, and remembers most Shannon Sharpe’s speech as well as the combined party Faulk had with Deion Sanders. It featured New Orleans cuisine, Popeye’s fried chicken and music by Nelly. Doesn’t get much better than that.

One of these years, Keith will have to make the Canton trip with me.

Zack recalled going to Isaac Bruce’s last NFL game when he returned to St. Louis with the 49ers. I didn’t remember that, but he and my third wife Bernie did. They sat together, while I was working in the press box.

I salute those of you that lasted this long. I hope the stories were enjoyable and it sparked your own memories. Feel free to share yours in the comments section.

Oh, one last thing I’m glad about: None of my sons mentioned how they sometimes had to cringe when I would loudly criticize the umpires during their youth games.

Those are moments I do regret, but none of the others.

Happy Father’s Day everyone.