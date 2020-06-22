AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

A Father's Tribute from a Son's Perspective

Mason Kern

It is funny how life works out.

What I mean, more specifically, is that the world always seemingly finds a way to put you where you need to be. In my case, this Father's Day, it was back home in San Diego, Calif. spending Father's Day with my dad in the flesh.

A few months ago, it was not trending that way. There were no signs of a global pandemic on the horizon. NFL offseason programs were in preparation of being conducted and I was making plans to be in Phoenix for the duration of the summer months.

Then, when COVID-19 was trending into becoming more serious than initially expected, I returned home to Southern California to be with my family. Why not take advantage of the opportunity?

The results of that decision prove more fruitful than ever. Especially on a day like today.

Although the interconnectivity of the internet has been transcendent in giving people the ability to stay connected, even from states away, there is nothing like the ability of spending quality time with loved ones face-to-face. It just means more.

And despite not having the opportunity to cover the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, or suffer through the grueling Arizona heat to cover Cardinals summer workouts, it is a worthwhile tradeoff. I was able to spend Father's Day with my dad, Ron, and reflect on his importance in my life.

First off, it started with a gift — as holidays traditionally do. He is a big fighting fan: MMA, boxing, the whole nine. He also recently relocated to a new house and has been utilizing the pool during quarantine as much as he can. I decided to blend those two passions, resulting in a Muhammad Ali boxing glove pool float.

I have so many memories of "fight night" with pops. He has a special robe for the occasion. In fact, sports have encompassed my entire life with him. From my playing days as a soccer and basketball player, to watching whatever was the most interesting on TV. 

The lack of sports as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has been, as expected, hard to digest. The Last Dance docuseries was a welcomed reprieve, but otherwise it has been the news, or HGTV when my stepmom, Sharon, has her way.

"Every day is Monday," he tells me.

Yet, on a day like today, it has been extremely fortuitous for me to look back on the many memories I have growing up with my dad that are centered around sports. From trips to Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Lakers (yes, even pre-LeBron James when Tarik Black was on the cover of the ticket), to award show events like the 2017 ESPYs, there have been no shortage of memories.

The bond between father, son and sports is special that way. It offers a true escape from the realities of modern day. The earliest memories of me watching sports with my dad are what motivated me to pursue a career in the field in the first place.

Dad, thank you. Happy Father's Day.

One last thing for those reading: Cherish your time. It goes by quick.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Father's Day Shoutout to Dads and Sons

On Father’s Day, Howard Balzer goes back in time for meaningful sports-related memories with his dad and later, his sons.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Has Bittersweet Father's Day

Like his father Bill, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill pays forward a legacy of diversity for the franchise.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals to Recognize Juneteenth as Paid Holiday

The Arizona Cardinals recognized Juneteenth by making it an official, company-wide holiday.

Mason Kern

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Focused on 'Improving My Dropback Game'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a clear goal entering his second season in the NFL after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Mason Kern

Twenty-one Cardinals Offensive Players to Workout in Dallas

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is picking up the tab for offensive players to travel to Dallas for workouts and team building.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Excited to See More Progress in Year 2

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, but bigger things are expected this season.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has Confidence in 'My Generation'

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray speaks truth to power with his prescription for change in the country.

Howard Balzer

Kyler Murray 'Super Excited' to Deploy DeAndre Hopkins in Arsenal

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed his excitement about the franchise's trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans this offseason.

Mason Kern

Passionate Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson Reflects on 2017 Enshrinement Speech

Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson talks about where we are as country three years after enshrinement speech.

Howard Balzer

Kyler Murray Ranked No. 12 Quarterback in NFL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is rated as the No. 12 player at the position in the NFL by Chris Simms.

Howard Balzer