A Father's Tribute from a Son's Perspective

It is funny how life works out.

What I mean, more specifically, is that the world always seemingly finds a way to put you where you need to be. In my case, this Father's Day, it was back home in San Diego, Calif. spending Father's Day with my dad in the flesh.

A few months ago, it was not trending that way. There were no signs of a global pandemic on the horizon. NFL offseason programs were in preparation of being conducted and I was making plans to be in Phoenix for the duration of the summer months.

Then, when COVID-19 was trending into becoming more serious than initially expected, I returned home to Southern California to be with my family. Why not take advantage of the opportunity?

The results of that decision prove more fruitful than ever. Especially on a day like today.

Although the interconnectivity of the internet has been transcendent in giving people the ability to stay connected, even from states away, there is nothing like the ability of spending quality time with loved ones face-to-face. It just means more.

And despite not having the opportunity to cover the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, or suffer through the grueling Arizona heat to cover Cardinals summer workouts, it is a worthwhile tradeoff. I was able to spend Father's Day with my dad, Ron, and reflect on his importance in my life.

First off, it started with a gift — as holidays traditionally do. He is a big fighting fan: MMA, boxing, the whole nine. He also recently relocated to a new house and has been utilizing the pool during quarantine as much as he can. I decided to blend those two passions, resulting in a Muhammad Ali boxing glove pool float.

I have so many memories of "fight night" with pops. He has a special robe for the occasion. In fact, sports have encompassed my entire life with him. From my playing days as a soccer and basketball player, to watching whatever was the most interesting on TV.

The lack of sports as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has been, as expected, hard to digest. The Last Dance docuseries was a welcomed reprieve, but otherwise it has been the news, or HGTV when my stepmom, Sharon, has her way.

"Every day is Monday," he tells me.

Yet, on a day like today, it has been extremely fortuitous for me to look back on the many memories I have growing up with my dad that are centered around sports. From trips to Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Lakers (yes, even pre-LeBron James when Tarik Black was on the cover of the ticket), to award show events like the 2017 ESPYs, there have been no shortage of memories.

The bond between father, son and sports is special that way. It offers a true escape from the realities of modern day. The earliest memories of me watching sports with my dad are what motivated me to pursue a career in the field in the first place.

Dad, thank you. Happy Father's Day.

One last thing for those reading: Cherish your time. It goes by quick.