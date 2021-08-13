Hall of Fame Weekend Memories Never Fade

A look back to what stood out from the author's trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

I can't stop this feeling.

Deep inside of me.

Canton, you just don't realize.

What you do to me.

B.J. Thomas, Hooked on a Feeling

It’s been nearly a week now, but the feeling doesn’t fade.

Five days at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, brought it all out and not only for me, but for the more than 100 Hall of Famers that were in town.

Their emotion was palpable, especially because it had been two years since this unique team reunion had taken place.

It started Thursday morning with the Pro Football Hall of Fame radio show co-hosted by yours truly and former Hall executive Joe Horrigan.

The lineup for that show was Willie Lanier, Joe DeLamielleure, Centennial Class member Cliff Harris, 2021 enshrinee Tom Flores, Dave Wilcox and Andre Reed.

Not a bad start.

What followed were two days of interviews for Saturday and Sunday pre-enshrinement shows I co-hosted with fellow Hall selector Vic Carucci.

Ready? We talked to Mel Blount, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Morten Andersen, Bobby Bell, Ron Wolf, Dermontti Dawson, Tom Mack, Randall McDaniel, Tim Brown, Anthony Munoz, Billy Shaw, Art Shell and Dwight Stephenson.

That’s 18 players with a combined 237 seasons in the NFL.

Andersen, speaking to us Friday afternoon following the Ray Nitschke luncheon was emotional describing what that room was like.

The gathering is one of the most unique of the long weekend, and unseen by most. Only Hall of Famers are there, and the current class isn’t allowed to speak. One by one, Hall of Famers are fervent in their words as they voice how special it is to be in this group.

They also couldn’t avoid noting the 15 Gold Jackets that passed in the previous two years with the knowledge that there could be some in the room that won’t be there in 2022.

But mostly, it is a room filled with respect for the older and the younger, no matter the background and who they played against.

Lanier, who was enshrined 35 years ago, now leads the discussion with Nitschke and Deacon Jones gone. More than one HOFer told me the usually stoic Lanier stepped up his passionate side.

That night was the ceremony where the two classes had their Gold Jackets put on by their presenters.

Naturally, much of the discussion concerned the Hall’s effort to keep speeches to no more than eight minutes. Would they be as memorable as some of the longer ones in past years?

It turned out more were because they weren’t overshadowed by an enshrinee talking for 30 minutes.

In one interview (frankly, I don’t recall which one!) a Hall of Famer said the only one upset by the eight-minute rule was Edgerrin James because “he probably wants the limit to be four minutes.”

That surely wasn’t the case as James proved that perception isn’t reality when he delivered a stirring speech Saturday night that ended with him saying, “It all started with these gold teeth and ends with this Gold Jacket.”

There was some question whether Troy Polamalu, who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 would make it to Canton. He wasn’t there for introductions at the game Thursday night or to receive his Gold Jacket Friday evening.

However, outside the civic center where the event was held, there was a group photo of around 30 people all there to support Polamalu. I had heard that Polamalu was on his way to Canton, so I asked one of the men in the group if Polamalu was in town. “Not yet,” he responded.

So it was that as the 2020 class was being introduced at the beginning of the ceremony Saturday, Polamalu was announced and received the Gold Jacket he wasn’t able to get the night before. The Terrible-Towel waving pro-Steelers crowd loved it.

Many themes in the 19 speeches were about family and how several Hall of Famers said they weren’t being enshrined alone; that they wouldn’t be standing on the stage without countless people that contributed to the journey.

In a trend that began in 1991 when John Hannah had his father Herb present him, six from the combined classes had family members as presenters. Three had a family member do the Gold- Jacket honors and lift the cover over the bust, but had a different person present them during a taped segment prior to unveiling the bust.

Isaac Bruce had friend and former Rams public relation executive Tony Wyllie do the taping and brother Sam do the rest. John Lynch chose Herm Edwards as the presenter, but son Jake was also involved. Hines Ward was Alan Faneca’s presenter, but son Burton handle the rest. Faneca explained that his daughter Annabelle was expected to put the Gold Jacket on her dad, but because she had seen him play, she suggested her younger brother who hadn’t could do the honors.

The other three family members were Donnie Shell’s daughter April; Peyton Manning’s father Archie; and Charles Woodson’s mother Georgia.

There have now been 62 family members as part of the ceremonies and that breaks down to 32 sons, nine fathers, seven brothers, seven daughters, five wives, one mother and one cousin.

From 1991-2003, family members were presenters 12 times. From 2004-2021, it is 50 and 31 since 2013.

Hair was also prominent in some busts as players choose how they want to be depicted. There was Polamalu’s flowing mane. Faneca’s hair was long, too. James’ had dreadlocks and Drew Pearson his signature Afro. He wanted it even bigger, but the space where the busts will be for eternity allows them to be only 19 inches high.

Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden said he liked the speech James made:

“He said he's the first guy in the Hall that has some dreadlocks. So I like that. I've had dreadlocks since I was in like the eighth grade. So that's pretty cool to me. You got young guys that are from where I'm from. They got dreadlocks. So you see guys like that man and it motivates me, but it's great to motivate young kids from the inner city. And they want to get to the NFL, too, which I was one day as a kid. So I thought that was pretty cool that he said that.”

The Hall had billed this year’s celebration as “Twice the fun in ’21.” On a personal note, it was at least three times the fun considering the enshrinement of Bruce, the fourth from the Rams’ Greatest Show on Turf teams to enter the Hall. He was preceded by Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace and Kurt Warner and will be followed by Torry Holt. In Wyllie’s presentation, he said of Bruce, “He was the Greatest Show on Turf before there was a Greatest Show on Turf.”

At Bruce’s party Saturday night, it was memory lane seeing not only players and coaches, but behind-the-scenes personnel that Bruce made sure to invite.

Also at Bruce’s party was Sylvia Mackey, the widow of Hall of Famer John Mackey. Most don’t realize that the Hall invites widows each year for the weekend and at least 15 were in attendance. John Mackey had dementia and Sylvia was instrumental in helping begin the 88 Plan that provides support for players dealing with the ghastly disease.

It was emotional saying hello to Sylvia, who I got to know after writing a story about her bond with John after he passed 10 years ago. She still thinks about the story and we posed for a photo. A link to that story is here.

I can’t help but recall the words of sportscaster Sal Marchiano, who upon leaving ESPN many years ago, famously said of where the network is located, “Happiness is Bristol in my rear-view mirror.”

Well, there’s no happiness leaving Canton. You just wish it would never end.

And so, after an unprecedented weekend with 19 enshrinees, things will be back to normal in 51 weeks.

Perhaps we can call it, “It won’t be a zoo in ’22!”

Still, a crowded zoo is better than no zoo at all.