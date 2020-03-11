NFL teams never want to allow productive left tackles to leave and that was the case with the Arizona Cardinals, who made sure D.J. Humphries would not hit the free-agent market when it opens March 18.

On Feb. 18, the Cardinals hedged their bets with just a three-year contract worth $44.25 million according to overthecap.com that has $13.9 million fully guaranteed including a $2.4 million signing bonus. There is also a $15.1 million base salary in 2021 that is cemented for injury only, but that becomes guaranteed on March 21.

It is a significant yearly average, but not a longer-term deal given that the 2015 first-round pick — who turns 27 in December — started all 16 games last season for the first time in his five-year career. He missed only two snaps. The previous three seasons, after being inactive for all 16 games his rookie year, Humphries started and played only 27 of a possible 48 games largely due to injuries.

Most important, the Cardinals will not have to worry about replacing Humphries during the free-agency period or the draft.

As general manager Steve Keim told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, "We all feel very confident D.J. Humphries has grown into one of the better tackles in the National Football League."

Now, Humphries is ready to get back to work when the offseason program begins in mid-April and will continue to reward the team for its patience.

At a press conference announcing his signing, Humphries said, "This place has embraced me in every way, even when I shouldn't have been embraced. I genuinely feel like I just started to figure out how to do it the right way."

He added, “I knew this was going to happen two years ago. Because I wrote it in my head. It was just a matter of putting in the work. This is the first time you really, 'You've been healthy, you can show everybody.' They saw it this (past) season — whether you want to acknowledge it or not, talk all you want, (giving up) two sacks is two sacks. I play in the National Football League. I know when I play, and my teammates know the work I put into this thing. I know the recipe."

Former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge provides an analysis of Humphries in the accompanying video with his Bridge’s Breakdown.