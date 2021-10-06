Film Review: Kyler Murray's Third-and-Long Drive Savers

The Cardinals stepped up on third downs Sunday, even with a lot of yards in front of them.

The Arizona Cardinals had their best showing on third downs during Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

They converted on eight of 13, their highest conversion percentage of the season. Arizona was four of 18 throughout the past two games in such situations.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave credit to quarterback Kyler Murray's ability to handle third downs, whether that meant going the extra mile to make a play or knowing when not to.

"He continues to impress me with that," Kingsbury said postgame. "Knowing when to take off and when the party's over and throw it away. And then knowing where his outlets are on his checkdowns. Some big-time third downs. We were awful on third down last week. And he came back and was really dynamic on third down with his feet and his arm."

There were two specific "big-time" plays he made in the first half that stood out.

The first was on third-and-16 from the Rams 27-yard line with 9:40 left in the second quarter.

Arizona led 14-10, and a field goal would have kept L.A. within one score.

Then, this happened:

Murray abandoned the pocket pretty early here. It looked like running back Chase Edmonds slipped on his route from the slot, but Murray was on the move a second prior.

Murray rolled out to his left, where linebacker Kenny Young had contain. One-on-one, Young had an opportunity to drop the quarterback to set up a long field-goal attempt.

Instead, Murray fooled Young with a fake move to the inside and got around to the sideline. Edge rusher Terrell Lewis tried to cut Murray off, but Murray tilted his body to avoid any chance of getting pushed out of bounds.

Murray had receiver DeAndre Hopkins open along the far sideline, but he was occupied escaping the rush and finding a seam. Once he did get the outside lane, Murray had open grass in front of him and did not need to get rid of the ball.

The Cardinals punched the ball into the end zone two plays later.

The next play was also in the second quarter, but with 1:10 remaining.

Arizona was in a third-and-14 bind on the Rams 39-yard line. The Cardinals set up in 10 personnel with three receivers to the right. Rondale Moore was the inside target.

Murray set up in the shotgun and dropped back. Edmonds was on his hip and helped block his blind side.

Murray dropped over 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage before facing pressure from his right side.

He ran forward up the middle, and there were three defenders behind him chasing. Moore was his outlet toward the sideline near the line of scrimmage. Young had him marked, but with Murray coming forward, the Rams defender had to break off and contain.

Murray looked downfield, then to Moore. The quarterback threw the ball on the run to the rookie, who had one man to beat in front of the line to gain: All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Moore made a slight hesitation move, which was good enough to force Ramsey to stop his momentum for a split second. Moore had him.

The receiver shifted to the outside, passed the diving Ramsey, and lunged to the marker.

He also showed good footwork to stay in bounds for an extra couple of steps.

This was pure playmaking from both Cardinals once the plan broke down.

The Cardinals settled for a field goal on the drive, but the play made the difference between punting or kicking from 50 yards-plus versus a 23-yard chip shot at the end of the half.

"To go 8 of 13 this past weekend, I mean, especially against them, it's hard to beat," Murray said on Wednesday. "You convert third-and-16, third-and-14, it's tough to do that. Those keep the drive going and that's kind of a killer for the defense, so if we can keep that up, that's for sure a plus."

Murray had to make magic on both of the plays off-schedule. But, there were several other third-down conversions in which he made sound decisions and throws from within the pocket.

However, these two examples are tough to swallow for any defense.