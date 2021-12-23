Final Injury Report: Cardinals Rule Jordan Phillips Out vs. Colts

As the Arizona Cardinals finalize preparations for the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day, here's the final injury report before inactives are announced on Saturday.

The Arizona Cardinals have over twice the number of players in the week's final injury report as the incoming Indianapolis Colts, although five of Arizona's nine total players were full participants on Thursday, the final practice for the Cardinals before hosting the Colts on Saturday evening.

Hours after head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will miss Saturday's game with a knee injury (and no clear timetable for return), Phillips appeared as the lone player on Arizona's side of the injury report to already be ruled out on Christmas Day.

Three players for the Cardinals carry questionable tags heading into Week 16: Running back James Conner (heel), center/guard Max Garcia (knee) and wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore (ankle).

When Conner spoke to media members on Thursday, he said he was making progress and was confident he would play on Saturday.

If any of the trio of questionable players can't go, the Cardinals would suffer a big blow in each respective position group with the team likely already without center Rodney Hudson, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Chase Edmonds still working his way back into the mix despite playing last week.

However, the Cardinals did see some key players emerge as full participants.

Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring), linebackers Markus Golden (knee) and Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs) and wide receiver Antoine Wesley (ankle). All five were limited in Wednesday's practice before being full participants Thursday

As for the Colts, the offensive line received a bit of good news as guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday with an illness.

However, center Ryan Kelly (personal) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) are out for Saturday. Danny Pinter is expected to start at center for the Colts, with Chris Reed filling in for guard Mark Glowinski, who was added to the COVID list on Thursday.