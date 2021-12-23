Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Final Injury Report: Cardinals Rule Jordan Phillips Out vs. Colts

    As the Arizona Cardinals finalize preparations for the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day, here's the final injury report before inactives are announced on Saturday.
    Author:

    The Arizona Cardinals have over twice the number of players in the week's final injury report as the incoming Indianapolis Colts, although five of Arizona's nine total players were full participants on Thursday, the final practice for the Cardinals before hosting the Colts on Saturday evening. 

    60EDC053-0184-4561-A827-1F6D95286579

    Hours after head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will miss Saturday's game with a knee injury (and no clear timetable for return), Phillips appeared as the lone player on Arizona's side of the injury report to already be ruled out on Christmas Day. 

    Three players for the Cardinals carry questionable tags heading into Week 16: Running back James Conner (heel), center/guard Max Garcia (knee) and wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore (ankle). 

    When Conner spoke to media members on Thursday, he said he was making progress and was confident he would play on Saturday. 

    Read More

    If any of the trio of questionable players can't go, the Cardinals would suffer a big blow in each respective position group with the team likely already without center Rodney Hudson, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Chase Edmonds still working his way back into the mix despite playing last week. 

    However, the Cardinals did see some key players emerge as full participants. 

    Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring), linebackers Markus Golden (knee) and Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs) and wide receiver Antoine Wesley (ankle). All five were limited in Wednesday's practice before being full participants Thursday

    As for the Colts, the offensive line received a bit of good news as guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday with an illness.

    However, center Ryan Kelly (personal) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) are out for Saturday. Danny Pinter is expected to start at center for the Colts, with Chris Reed filling in for guard Mark Glowinski, who was added to the COVID list on Thursday.

    Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Final Injury Report: Cardinals Rule Jordan Phillips Out vs. Colts

    just now
    Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) celebrates scoring a rushing touchdown against the Eagles during the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020.
    News

    Kyler Murray Sees Potential Upgrade in Salary After Pro Bowl Nod

    18 minutes ago
    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
    News

    Cardinals Practice Notes; James Conner to be Game-Day Decision vs. Colts

    2 hours ago
    © Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Cardinals Week 16 Playoff Scenarios

    4 hours ago
    © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Lack of Playmaking Doomed Cardinals Defense in Detroit; Looking to Improve vs. Colts

    4 hours ago
    © Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Arizona Cardinals: Who Could Replace Andy Lee?

    6 hours ago
    © Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Top Performances by the 4 Cardinals Selected to Pro Bowl

    17 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee (4) holds for kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
    News

    Cardinals Punter Andy Lee on COVID-19 List

    17 hours ago