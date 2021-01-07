Report: Cardinals 'Release' WR Coach Raih; QB Coach Clements Retires

The offseason coaching staff dominos for the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly begun to fall.

The franchise "released" second-year wide receivers coach David Raih Thursday, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Additionally, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tom Clements has retired and assistant quarterbacks coach Cam Turner has been promoted as full time quarterbacks coach, per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

The Cardinals have not yet responded with any comment on the reports.

During training camp in August, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury heaped praise on Raih for his efforts with the team's wide receiver room in his first season, while also highlighting the bright future the 40-year-old position coach had in the business. The two had a previous relationship before working together with the Cardinals, stemming back to Kingsbury's days heading Texas Tech. In 2012, Raih created an impromptu meeting with Kingsbury — whom he had never met at the time — by showing up at the Red Raiders' facility.

It led to a spot on the team's coaching staff in 2013, recruiting walk-ons. Before the end of that first season in Lubbock, Tex., Raih was promoted to outside wide receivers coach. Shortly after, the NFL came calling via the Green Bay Packers.

The relationship Raih and Kingsbury developed never wavered, growing stronger in the years after the initial split. When Kingsbury achieved his role with Arizona in the professional ranks, he brought Raih in for a more official interview. He was hired Jan. 13, 2019.

"I think he's one of the top offensive coaches in the league, in the country," Kingsbury said of Raih this past training camp on Aug. 26. "His work habits, the way he carries himself with the players and the respect that he garners is impressive . . . He's kind of on a great ascent to being one of the top offensive coaches in the game, and so it's fun to be around. It's fun to see because you know how much it means to him. You know how well he treats the players and the players feel that."

Despite the positive affirmations from his head coach prior to the season, the franchise felt it prudent to move on — if reports are accurate. While the Cardinals boasted the NFL's No. 6 offense this season, much of the production was centered around star DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired via trade with the Houston Texans in March.

Arizona produced 6,153 total offensive yards, with 3,916 coming through the air. Exclusively in passing offense, the Cardinals ranked No. 17. Hopkins finished No. 2 in the league in receiving yards with 1,407, which accounted for nearly 36 percent of the team's total.

In training camp, Hopkins expressed trust in his new position coach as he was learning the team's system.

"I'm new in this offense and (quarterback) Kyler (Murray) does a great job of making sure I have the routes and making sure I know what I'm doing and also other receivers out there that's been here the year before," Hopkins said. "And David Raih, those guys do a great job of teaching, I will say."

Meanwhile, starting receivers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald were average, accounting for 621 and 409 yards, respectively. Tight end Dan Arnold was the third-leading receiver on the team behind Hopkins and Kirk with 438 yards.

Furthermore, second-year receiver Andy Isabella, who was the team's 2019 second-round draft pick, also did not make significant strides in his development, as he was surpassed by fellow second-year pro KeeSean Johnson, a sixth-round pick in 2019, by the end of the year. Isabella ended the year with 224 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnson contributed 173 yards.

Plus, the team released second-year wideout and 2019 fourth-rounder Hakeem Butler during roster cuts before the start of the season.

Raih has an uncanny ability to connect to his players, which was evident this season in the wake of the social justice movements prior to the start of the year. As Kingsbury said, players felt his genuine support during their times of struggle.

"I know for us as receivers in our room, we have a very intimate, tight-knit group," Kirk said in August. "And it starts with our leader, Coach Raih. He has been so helpful, so supportive and has really just kind of wore his heart on his sleeve this whole entire time because it's impacted us all. And especially for him, growing up in Minneapolis, and George Floyd dying right where he grew up, it hit home for him."

Prior to joining the Cardinals, Raih spent five seasons (2014-18) with Green Bay in various roles, including as wide receivers coach (2018), offensive perimeter coach (2017), assistant offensive line coach (2016) and coaching administrator (2014-15). With a new opportunity ahead of Raih, Kingsbury's description of his journey from August should help carry him to his next endeavor.

"He's done whatever it's taken to get where he's at," Kingsbury said.

For Raih, his passion has carried him through a unique journey to the NFL sideline and it will continue to do so as he pursues his next role.

"I was in football from fourth grade until now and I left for whatever, a couple seasons to try medical device sales," Raih said in August. "And I just love football . . . I just think if you are doing what you love to do and you're passionate about it, you're not going to ever wonder what you're doing with your life."