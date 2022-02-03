First-Timer D.J. Humphries Becomes Fifth Cardinal in 2022 Pro Bowl

Humphries, who was named as an alternate, is replacing Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith in the Pro Bowl.

The Arizona Cardinals will not be short of representation when the 2022 Pro Bowl is played in Las Vegas this Sunday.

The Cardinals already had four of their own slated to represent them at Allegiant Stadium: quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker.

This week, left tackle D.J. Humphries (initially an alternate) was named to replace Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith.

Humphries will be making his first appearance in the Pro Bowl after being drafted as a first-round pick in 2015. He missed only one game this season while on the reserve/COVID-19 list while playing in all 16 regular-season games the previous two seasons.

According to AZCardinals.com, Humphries is the first Cardinals tackle to make the Pro Bowl since Lomas Brown in 1996. He is the first offensive lineman from the team to make it since guard Mike Iupati in 2015.

Humphries earned a grade of 67.8 for his 2021 season from Pro Football Focus after playing 1,083 offensive snaps.

You can watch Humphries and the rest of the Cardinals in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. Arizona time on ESPN.

Speaking of tackles, Howard Balzer of AllCardinals reports that former Falcons tackle Matt Gono visited with the team this week. Gono has been with Atlanta since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played 16 games with four starts in 2020, but spent the entire 2021 season on reserve/physically unable to perform and was waived Jan. 28.

The Falcons never revealed the injury he had, but he was in a neck brace when he reported to training camp amid reports he had undergone surgery.