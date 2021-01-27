First-Year Cardinals 2020 Reviews: RT Kelvin Beachum

Over the next few weeks, we'll take a look at the offseason additions from last year and review how their first season in the Valley fared. Next up, right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

In mid-July, the Arizona Cardinals added to their offensive line depth with the signing of veteran right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

On Aug. 4, that addition’s importance grew significantly. Starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert opted out of the season for safety precautions, and Beachum slid in his place.

Beachum started all 16 games and played every offensive snap in 15 of 16 appearances. In Week 14, he played 95 percent of the downs.

He proved to be a stable hand amid an inconsistent season for the Cardinals offensive line.

Three of the five opening week starters missed games, and there was a lineup change as Justin Murray earned the right guard job over J.R. Sweezy. The interior struggled to boost the run game as Arizona finished ranked 25th in stuff rate and 30th in adjusted line yards, per Football Outsiders. But, the Cardinals finished top eight in adjusted sack rate and Beachum was a major reason why.

His pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus eclipsed 75, and his overall grade of 69 was second best among the team’s offensive line starters behind left tackle D.J. Humphries.

He did, though, add to the team’s penalty issues with two holds and three false starts. He had six penalties in total, per the Football Database, which is tied for fifth on the Cardinals, although it was fewer than he had in either of his last two seasons. He was also more effective in pass protection than run blocking.

Still, for someone who was plugged in late in the offseason, Beachum provided value as a consistent presence, stable blocking on the edge and only allowing three sacks, per PFF.



Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Moment of the year: With 17 seconds remaining in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Cardinals were driving into Seattle territory down by three. Arizona called a halfback draw to Chase Edmonds. The line shifted to the left, and as Edmonds cut, Beachum pancake blocked linebacker Shaquem Griffin, helping to open up a hole. Edmonds gained 12 yards, and the Cardinals spiked the ball to set up a field-goal try. It was successful, and Arizona won in overtime.

Contract: Beachum signed a one-year contract worth just under $1.2 million, and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Season performance: B

Bring him back?: Another one-year deal for Beachum while the Cardinals slowly bring 2020 rookie tackle Josh Jones along could be advantageous if the deal is similar to the one signed in 2020. But, with several holes to fill, the Cardinals could address other issues if they feel Jones will be ready.

Plus, the Cardinals still have Gilbert under contract through 2021, but his dead cap hit would only be $150,000. He has played in just 12 games since 2016, so Arizona will need to decide whether to bring him back, which likely squeezes Beachum out.

Verdict: Probably not, but not a terrible option to go back to if the money is right and if they let Gilbert go.