Arizona Cardinals Still Wait for Larry Fitzgerald Decision

After the addition of A.J. Green, there are even more questions whether Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will play another season.

Will he stay or will he go?

Does wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald have at least one more round in him? Or, is he ready to get on with his life’s work, which will likely be even greater than what he has accomplished in 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

As Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll always said, “I used to tell the players that professional football is a part-time profession. I used to tell them it gets you ready for your life's work.”

Fitzgerald is certainly ready for that, but the Red Sea finds it difficult to imagine a season without the iconic No. 11 on the field. And so we wait ...

It’s been 79 days since the Cardinals played their last game of the 2020 season and six days since Fitzgerald’s most recent 1-year contract expired, making him an unrestricted free agent.

There has been no news, not a hint of what he’s thinking, even after the Cardinals signed wide receiver A.J. Green to a 1-year contract last week. Just speculation, with the ever-present question: What will Fitz do?

Surely, there are questions of what his role would be, especially following the addition of Green. Fitzgerald missed three games last season, two because of COVID-19 and then the regular-season finale with a groin injury. They were the first games he had missed since 2014 and he has missed only six other games in his career. He was second on the team with 54 receptions and fourth in receiving yards with 409 (just 7.6 per catch) and one touchdown.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A case could be made that the presence of Green to go with DeAndre Hopkins might create more opportunities for Fitzgerald than there were last season.

The Cardinals have had only five winning seasons during his career and while he must be contemplating whether to put his body through the grind of another season, it’s also likely he would like to exit the game on a more positive note than the way 2020 ended.

For his part, Green said it would “be unbelievable” to be Fitzgerald’s teammate. Green remembered Fitzgerald coming to one of his college games and said, “I've been knowing Larry for a long time. He's been a mentor to me going through the whole draft process, and signing my next deal, and it's talking to him at the games. So it'd be an honor.

“But he's been playing this game for a long time, so whatever he decides, whatever happens I know I'll be seeing him around here all the time.”

Green said he hasn’t talked to Fitzgerald about his plans, but echoed the feeling fans have for him.

“He loves this place,” Green said. “Larry is Arizona. So I knew that once I signed, I would talk to him. And he wants the best for me; he's like a big brother to me. So, whatever happens, I know I'm going to have Larry in my corner, no matter what.”

Meanwhile, general manager Steve Keim told reporters Monday he’s texted with Fitzgerald a few times “but nothing to the extent of his intentions.” As if he would tell the media if there were.

But, he did emphasize that Green’s arrival has no “effect” on what Fitzgerald’s role would be if he re-signs.

Keim said, “The more talent you can have in any position, the more depth, the more playmakers we can acquire certainly excites us.”

The question, of course, is the what is the level of excitement there is for Fitzgerald?