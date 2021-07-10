Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald Still Pondering Future

Arizona Cardinals free-agent receiver Larry Fitzgerald insists he hasn’t decided anything about his NFL future.

Maybe he’s waiting for the Phoenix Suns season to be over. That could happen as early as next Wednesday if they manage to sweep the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, or as late as July 22 if the series lasts seven games.

Or maybe he simply doesn’t know what he plans to do.

“He” is free-agent wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who completed his 17th NFL season in 2020 and is a part-owner of the Suns.

The league year began March 17 and now, nearly four months later, Fitzgerald is apparently enjoying himself while also perhaps getting a kick out of all the speculation over whether he will continue playing for the Cardinals, or heaven forbid, another NFL team.

The days are dwindling down to a precious few ...

There are about 17 days until the Cardinals report for training camp and 52 days until he turns 38 on Aug. 31.

In his 17 mostly spectacular seasons, the man Cardinals fans call “Larry Legend” has accumulated 1,432 receptions, 17,492 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns.

The first two totals are second in NFL history behind Jerry Rice, while he ranks 13th in six-pointers. There are 117 receptions and 5,403 yards that separate him from Rice.

But numbers have never defined Fitzgerald’s play, leadership or activism in the community.

Arizona Cardinals

The 2020 season was not up to his standards after catching only 54 passes for 409 yards (7.6 average) and one touchdown. He missed three games, two while on the COVID-19 reserve list and the season finale because of a groin injury.

In the offseason, the Cardinals added unrestricted free agent A.J. Green and selected Rondale Moore in the second round of the draft to a group that also includes DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson.

It seems almost sacrilegious to wonder where he would fit.

Throughout the offseason, he has said little when asked about his plans. Friday, in an ESPN interview with Rachel Nichols, he said, “I haven’t decided anything. Training camp starts in a few weeks. I’m excited; it’s going to be another great year for the NFL.”

Naturally, the question is whether he will be playing or watching and when we will find out.

It appears Fitzgerald doesn’t even know that answer.