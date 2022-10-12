Five Cardinals Listed as DNP in Wednesday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report for the game week against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

Once again, the Cardinals have double digit players to open a practice week. The 11 players on Wednesday's injury report mark the sixth week in a row Arizona has seen such a number.

These are merely estimations by the team, as Arizona did not fully practice today:

DNP- James Conner (ribs), Rodney Hudson (knee), Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), Matt Prater (hip), Darrel Williams (knee)

Limited- Max Garcia (toe), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Sean Harlow (ankle), D.J. Humphries (hamstring), Rashard Lawrence (hand), Justin Pugh (elbow)

Today was a walk-thru for the Cardinals, opting to take things easy as they get set to play two games in nine days. Arizona travels to Seattle this Sunday prior to hosting the Saints on the following Thursday.

Kingsbury said Hudson is day-to-day while also describing Prater's chances of playing next Sunday as grim.

Earlier today, the team announced Jonathan Ward was placed on injured reserve. The Cardinals signed Matt Ammendola and Chris Banjo to the active roster and also welcomed Laquon Treadwell, Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams to the practice squad.

The Cardinals are currently scheduled to have a regular practice on Thursday.

