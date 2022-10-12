Skip to main content

Five Cardinals Listed as DNP in Wednesday Injury Report

Five Arizona Cardinals were estimated to not practice on Wednesday after a light walk-thru by the team.

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report for the game week against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

Once again, the Cardinals have double digit players to open a practice week. The 11 players on Wednesday's injury report mark the sixth week in a row Arizona has seen such a number.

These are merely estimations by the team, as Arizona did not fully practice today:

DNP- James Conner (ribs), Rodney Hudson (knee), Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), Matt Prater (hip), Darrel Williams (knee)

Limited- Max Garcia (toe), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Sean Harlow (ankle), D.J. Humphries (hamstring), Rashard Lawrence (hand), Justin Pugh (elbow)

Cards 10.12

Today was a walk-thru for the Cardinals, opting to take things easy as they get set to play two games in nine days. Arizona travels to Seattle this Sunday prior to hosting the Saints on the following Thursday.

Kingsbury said Hudson is day-to-day while also describing Prater's chances of playing next Sunday as grim.

Earlier today, the team announced Jonathan Ward was placed on injured reserve. The Cardinals signed Matt Ammendola and Chris Banjo to the active roster and also welcomed Laquon Treadwell, Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams to the practice squad.

The Cardinals are currently scheduled to have a regular practice on Thursday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Update on Start Time for Seahawks-Cardinals

PFF Loves Rondale Moore in Fantasy Football This Week

ESPN FPI Projects Cardinals at No. 19 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Cardinals Drop One Spot in B/R Power Rankings

Three Trade Targets for GM Steve Keim

Cardinals-Seahawks Time May Change

Frustrations Rise Over Home Struggles

Antoine Wesley Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Maxx Williams Re-Signed to Practice Squad

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals free safety Chris Banjo (31) leaves the game with an injury against the Detroit Lions in the first half at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Add Three to Practice Squad, Sign Two More to Active Roster

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Update Provided on Cardinals-Seahawks Start Time

By Donnie Druin
Eno Benjamin
Analysis

Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin Popular Week 6 Fantasy Football Add

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
Analysis

PFF Says Add Cardinals WR Rondale Moore for Fantasy Football in Week 6

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals Projected to Land No. 19 Pick by ESPN FPI

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals Drop One Spot in B/R Week 6 Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Corey Clement
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Signing RB Corey Clement to Practice Squad, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Black Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Working out Running Backs, per Report

By Donnie Druin