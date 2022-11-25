Skip to main content

Five Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Chargers

Five Arizona Cardinals were ruled out for Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers while two more are questionable.

The Arizona Cardinals have finalized their game statuses for Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, and a handful of big names won't be in action. 

Out- Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Charles Washington

Ertz had season-ending surgery on his knee last week but has yet to be placed on injured reserve. Humphries and Murphy were ruled out by Kingsbury earlier today and will both miss their third straight contest. 

Moore played just two snaps in the loss vs. San Francisco. 

Questionable- Greg Dortch, Trace McSorley

Dortch injured his thumb vs. San Francisco and will be a true game time decision according to Kingsbury. McSorley has the flu and his status is still unclear as well. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The likes of Max Garcia, Trysten Hill, Colt McCoy and Kyler Murray are now off the injury report, meaning they're good to go for Sunday. Murray was listed as a full participant all week. 

Cardinals-Chargers Friday Injury Report

Cards Friday IR LAC

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

What a Cardinals Soccer Lineup Would Look Like

Trey McBride = Sleeper Fantasy Option in Week 12

Kelvin Beachum Addresses Sean Kugler Departure

Five Takeaways From Third Episode of Hard Knocks

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals: D.J. Humphries, Byron Murphy Won't Play vs. Chargers

By Donnie Druin
Soccer
Analysis

Here's What a Starting XI Would Look Like for the Arizona Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Trey McBride
Analysis

Cardinals TE Trey McBride is Potential Fantasy Football Sleeper in Week 12

By Donnie Druin
Kelvin Beachum Addresses OL Coach Sean Kugler's Departure
Analysis

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

By Donnie Druin
Colt McCoy
Analysis

Five Takeaways From Cardinals' Third Episode of Hard Knocks

By Donnie Druin
Greg Dortch
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals List Six Players as DNP on Wednesday Injury Report

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Not Expected to Play vs. Chargers

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during training camp at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph Likely to Get Interviews in Next Coaching Cycle

By Donnie Druin