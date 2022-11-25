Five Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals have finalized their game statuses for Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, and a handful of big names won't be in action.

Out- Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Charles Washington

Ertz had season-ending surgery on his knee last week but has yet to be placed on injured reserve. Humphries and Murphy were ruled out by Kingsbury earlier today and will both miss their third straight contest.

Moore played just two snaps in the loss vs. San Francisco.

Questionable- Greg Dortch, Trace McSorley

Dortch injured his thumb vs. San Francisco and will be a true game time decision according to Kingsbury. McSorley has the flu and his status is still unclear as well.

The likes of Max Garcia, Trysten Hill, Colt McCoy and Kyler Murray are now off the injury report, meaning they're good to go for Sunday. Murray was listed as a full participant all week.

Cardinals-Chargers Friday Injury Report

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

What a Cardinals Soccer Lineup Would Look Like

Trey McBride = Sleeper Fantasy Option in Week 12

Kelvin Beachum Addresses Sean Kugler Departure

Five Takeaways From Third Episode of Hard Knocks