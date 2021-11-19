Cardinals safety Budda Baker suffered a heel injury and did not practice Thursday.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker did not practice Thursday because of a heel injury after being limited Wednesday.

Overall, there was little change in the Cardinals injury report Thursday, but there was one potentially significant difference: safety Budda Baker, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice because of a heel injury, did not practice.

Usually, when a player appears on the report Wednesday with a “new” injury, it occurred in the previous game. In Baker’s situation, it’s possible the injury happened in Wednesday’s practice, which led to the limited designation. It is certainly plausible that it was a Sunday injury, and that it was aggravated Wednesday.

There could be more clarity Friday when head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to the media.

One other change had safety James Wiggins, who has been inactive for the last two games because of a knee injury, upgraded from not practicing to limited.

Linebacker Chandler Jones, center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Kelvin Beachum all practiced fully Thursday after having a veteran’s rest day Wednesday.

All other injury designations Thursday were the same as the day before.

Did not practice: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), left guard Justin Pugh (calf), nose tackle Corey Peters (shoulder), linebacker Tanner Vallejo (knee) and running back Jonathan Ward (concussion).

Limited: Quarterbacks Kyler Murray (ankle) and Colt McCoy (pectoral), guard/center Max Garcia (Achilles), running back Eno Benjamin (groin), tight end Darrell Daniels (shoulder), defensive end Michael Dogbe (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (groin).

For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams was added to the report Thursday and was limited by a groin injury. Other changes: Wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot), did not practice to full; tackle Duane Brown (hip), did not practice to limited; safety Ryan Neal and tackle Brandon Shell, limited to full; running back Alex Collins (groin), limited to did not practice; and guard Damien Lewis (shoulder/hip) and cornerback D.J. Reed (groin/knee), full to limited.

Not practicing for the second consecutive day were linebacker Carlos Dunlap (rest/personal), tight end Gerald Everett (groin), defensive end Kerry Hyder (calf) and tackle Jamarco Jones (back). Guard Gabe Jackson practiced after having a rest day Wednesday.