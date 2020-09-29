Five Moments in Which the Cardinals Shot Themselves in the Foot

There were moments in the Arizona Cardinals’ performance on Sunday where they looked invincible. They had three touchdown drives, all nine plays or more, where their offense looked strong both through the air and on the ground.

The only issue was that Arizona looked as bad as they did good in spurts.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said that Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions was frustrating because it felt like a game they should have won. But there were several moments that held them back and disrupted their rhythm.

Here are five:

1. Murray's second interception

Murray tied his career high with three interceptions on Sunday. The Lions scored 10 points off those turnovers while Arizona never took the ball away.

"I think the percentage of that is winning a game if you have three turnovers and they have zeros is like 5 percent," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game.

Murray's second was the only one that resulted in a touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, the Cardinals were up 7-3 and their defense had just forced its second straight punt. A touchdown creates separation between the teams and may force the Lions to go to the air more.

But, Murray threw a pass that got jumped by linebacker Jamie Collins on the Arizona 28-yard line. It was a bad read he acknowledged post game, and the Lions were able to punch it in for six soon after to take the lead.

"I feel like if I didn't do what I did today, we win the game," Murray said of the turnovers.

2. Final defensive drive of the first half

With 1:53 left in the first half, the Cardinals were up 13-10. They were set to start with the ball in the second half.

The unit did not commit any penalties on the drive, but got overpowered when the Lions picked up the tempo. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 5-for-5 for 75 yards on the drive, beating the Cardinals on screens, short throws and over the middle.

This was not a specific mistake, but the only time in the game where the defense looked significantly outmatched.

Nose tackle Corey Peters was upset with his team's inconsistent defensive effort on Sunday.

"I think the previous two weeks, we've been inconsistent at times, but we found a way to win," Peters said. "Sometimes winning can be a band aid over things that we do wrong. So, I feel like in this league, you get what you earn. And today, we earned a loss."

3. Gaining two yards from inside their own 2

While up 23-20 early in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals started a drive from their own 2-yard line. A treacherous situation, but a chance to take a commanding lead, perhaps to put the game away.

However, the Cardinals only gained two yards on three plays, meaning they needed to punt from the back of their own end zone.

"We went three-and-out and you just can't have that," Murray said. "Especially after the defense gets a stop. Obviously, they're fatigued, they're tired. We have got to give them a break and move the ball and we didn't."

Lions returner Jamal Agnew retuned the kick 19 yards to the Arizona 36.

The Cardinals defense stepped up to prevent a go-ahead touchdown, but with the Lions already in field-goal range, they tied the game.

Kingsbury took the blame for the play-calling in that situation.

"My play-call selection was very suspect there when we were backed up," he said.

4. Byron Murphy Jr.'s flag

The Lions won on a game-winning field goal. That final drive featured multiple moments that the Cardinals may want back.

On second-and-5 from his own 47, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford launched a beautiful pass that was caught at the Cardinals 2-yard line. But, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was flagged for holding, which forced Detroit into a second-and-15. Big chance for the Cardinals defense to force third down, a situation it has thrived in this season.

On the very next play, though, Stafford looked to tight end T.J. Hockenson near the sideline, and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was called for pass interference. It was Murphy's second costly penalty of the game. He now leads the team with three flags this season (two pass interferences).

This set the Lions up on first down from midfield.

5. Curtis Riley's missed tackle

This was a tough situation for the Cardinals. Starting safety Jalen Thompson was on injured reserve after Week 1 and his backup Chris Banjo got hurt in the first half against Detroit. The Cardinals had to make due with Deionte Thompson and Curtis Riley filling in down the stretch, and the latter had a chance to make a play late.

On second-and-10 from the Cardinals 38, with just under a minute to play, Stafford found receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on a five-yard out route. Riley looked like he was caught in between making a play on the ball and going for the hit. Instead, he whiffed on the tackle, allowing Jones to pick up 20 yards, easily in kicker Matt Prater's range.