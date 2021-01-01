Five Cardinals Questionable for Week 17 Against Rams

The Arizona Cardinals listed five players as questionable for a critical Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

All in all, the Arizona Cardinals Friday injury report can be viewed positively, considering no players were deemed out of Sunday's critical Week 17 matchup agains the Los Angeles Rams. With the postseason at stake, five Cardinals have been listed as questionable, with some being labeled as "game-time decisions" by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Safety Budda Baker (neck), tight ends Darrell Daniels (hamstring) and Maxx Williams (ankle), running back Chase Edmonds (hip) and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) are all questionable for the team's regular season finale.

With the Cardinals having placed safety Chris Banjo on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday — it is unknown if he registered a positive test result or was deemed a close contact of another individual — the franchise's safety depth for Week 17 was already thinned. It was made more precarious Thursday when Baker suffered a neck injury that kept him limited after not appearing on Wednesday's injury report.

Friday, Baker did not practice. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph did not mention the star safety's injury in his media availability late Thursday and insinuated he would play, while head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that he is "a little sore, but we're hopeful he'll be able to go."

The Cardinals potentially return safety Jalen Thompson, who re-aggravated an ankle injury in Week 11 and has not played since. He practiced in full all three days this week en route to having no game status listed, signifying he will likely play.

Daniels has played in back-to-back weeks while nursing his hamstring injury and was upgraded to limited participation Friday after not practicing the previous two days, while Williams was inactive for Week 16 and was limited for the second consecutive session Friday after not practicing Wednesday.

Tight end Dan Arnold missed Wednesday's practice with a back injury, but was a full participant Thursday and Friday and does not have a game status listed.

Neither Edmonds nor Fitzgerald practiced any of the three days this week, but Kingsbury is confident that they will be able to perform at the requisite level, should they be active and available Sunday.

"It looks like game-time decisions for both guys," Kingsbury said. "Both kind of progressing through and we'll see. The good thing about both those guys is they both are very smart football players, will know the plans inside and out and so if they're ready to roll, they'll be prepared mentally."

Nobody else on the team's Friday injury report has a game status listed, although some of their practice designations for Friday did shift.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hip) practiced in full for the first time Friday after not participating Wednesday and being limited Thursday. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf) was also a full participant after being limited the past two days. Outside linebacker Haason Reddick (hip) took a similar practice track as Hopkins and practiced fully Friday after a limited Thursday session and sitting out Wednesday.

Both Thompson and quarterback Kyler Murray (lower leg) were full participants all week. Nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. (not-injury related) practiced fully Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday. Running back Jonathan Ward (ankle), who was limited Wednesday, practiced in full the last two days of the week.

Meanwhile, the Rams confirmed their earlier designation that starting quarterback Jared Goff will miss Week 17 while recovering from surgery he underwent Monday to repair a broken right thumb suffered in Week 16. Backup John Wolford will start in his place. Linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) was also deemed out after not practicing all week.

Running back Cam Akers (ankle) is questionable and was upgraded to limited participation Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. Linebacker Leonard Floyd (abdomen) was added to the injury report for the first time Friday, listed questionable as well. But, he tweeted out that he will play Sunday.

Running back Malcolm Brown (shoulder) practiced fully Friday after being limited the previous two days and does not have a game status listed.

Unchanged from the previous day were defensive lineman Aaron Donald (not-injury related), who practice fully Thursday and Friday after likely taking a veteran's day off Wednesday, and offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle), who was limited Wednesday and practiced in full both subsequent days. Neither have game statuses listed.

The Rams will also be without starting running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ankle), who was placed on reserve/injured this week. Furthermore, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Michael Brockers were added to reserve/COVID-19 this week, with Kupp reportedly testing positive. They do not appear on the injury report.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) had his 21-day evaluation window opened this week as he was designated for return from reserve/injured. He does not appear on the injury report because he remains off the 53-man roster until he is activated and his status for Sunday is unknown.