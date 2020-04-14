Cardinals 'Flight Plan' Docuseries Debuts This Week with Episode Two

The third season of Cardinals Flight Plan resumes this week with Episode Two: Working with Perspective.

The newest installment of the Emmy-winning docuseries will debut on Facebook and YouTube Thursday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

This particular episode of the behind-the-scenes series focuses largely on how the organization has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also features content from the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine, free agency, the trade for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the uncertainty facing the franchise and the rest of the country due to the unprecedented global crisis.

The video above is the trailer for Thursday’s episode.

Among all NFL team content on YouTube in the month of March, Episode One: The Evolution of Kyler Murray was the platform’s most watched video. Overall, the Cardinals occupied four of the top 10 spots on YouTube’s list of most-watched NFL videos for March.

HOW TO WATCH: Regardless of whether people have a Facebook account, viewers can watch each episode of the series by going to www.facebook.com/ArizonaCardinals. Fans can also watch on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/azcardinals.