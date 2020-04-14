AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals 'Flight Plan' Docuseries Debuts This Week with Episode Two

Howard Balzer

The third season of Cardinals Flight Plan resumes this week with Episode Two: Working with Perspective.

The newest installment of the Emmy-winning docuseries will debut on Facebook and YouTube Thursday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

This particular episode of the behind-the-scenes series focuses largely on how the organization has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also features content from the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine, free agency, the trade for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the uncertainty facing the franchise and the rest of the country due to the unprecedented global crisis.

The video above is the trailer for Thursday’s episode.

Among all NFL team content on YouTube in the month of March, Episode One: The Evolution of Kyler Murray was the platform’s most watched video. Overall, the Cardinals occupied four of the top 10 spots on YouTube’s list of most-watched NFL videos for March.

HOW TO WATCH: Regardless of whether people have a Facebook account, viewers can watch each episode of the series by going to www.facebook.com/ArizonaCardinals. Fans can also watch on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/azcardinals.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyler Murray Stumps for Oklahoma Teammate CeeDee Lamb to be Team's No. 8 Overall Pick

After developing a relationship at Oklahoma, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vouched for WR CeeDee Lamb to be selected No. 8 in the NFL Draft

Howard Balzer

Perception of Chandler Jones Not Kind in Defensive Player of the Year Betting Odds

In the betting odds for 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Arizona Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones is not viewed in high regard.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

NFL Team Doctors Aiding in COVID-19 Relief Effort

After the NFL Physicians Society suspended football-related medical visits, it freed up doctors to help fight COVID-19

Mason Kern

Jordan and Ivana Hicks Donating Up to $100K to Impact Church COVID-19 Relief Fund

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks is joining a number of teammates who have made contributions in the wake of COVID-19

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Launch Carry-Out Initiative for Local Businesses

With local Arizona businesses struggling to survive amidst COVID-19, the Cardinals initiated a program to help facilitate business.

Mason Kern

QB Rankings by SI.com's Conor Orr has Cardinals and Kyler Murray in Top Group

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr ranks every NFL team's quarterback situation heading into the draft based on a variety of metrics.

Howard Balzer

2020 Cardinals Draft: Over/Under Position for Auburn DL Derrick Brown

SI gambling and fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo and Jamie Eisner break down the odds on when Auburn DL Derrick Brown will get drafted.

Mason Kern

Pugh Loves Addition of DeAndre Hopkins; Hopes Shipley Returns

The Arizona Cardinals have maintained offensive line continuity, save for center A.Q. Shipley who remains unsigned.

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald Conducts Quarantine Q&A

COVID-19 has put NFL offseason programs on hold and quarantined players in their homes. Larry Fitzgerald went interactive with a Twitter Q&A.

Mason Kern

'Goosebumps': Justin Pugh on Career of Syracuse Turned Cardinals Teammate Chandler Jones.

While Justin Pugh and Chandler Jones were teammates at Syracuse, they made and kept a promise before reuniting in Arizona. Jones then made the All-Decade Team.

Mason Kern