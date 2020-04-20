Second Episode of Cardinals Flight Plan Season 3 Live

In the second episode of the third season of Cardinals Flight Plan — an episodic series put together by the Arizona Cardinals — owner Michael Bidwill, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim respond to COVID-19. How has it impacted them both on and off the field? The episode also delves into the team's NFL Draft preparations and NFL Scouting Combine, as well as acquiring elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“To be able to have (Hopkins) as a teammate is going to be something special,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said in the episode.“But honestly, it’s really difficult to get excited about anything with everything that’s transpiring around us. You really see how unimportant sports are during times like this. People are losing their lives, the economy is going crazy right now. So it’s difficult to put it all in perspective.”

Watch the entire episode here.