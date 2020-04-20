AllCardinals
Second Episode of Cardinals Flight Plan Season 3 Live

Mason Kern

In the second episode of the third season of Cardinals Flight Plan — an episodic series put together by the Arizona Cardinals — owner Michael Bidwill, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim respond to COVID-19. How has it impacted them both on and off the field? The episode also delves into the team's NFL Draft preparations and NFL Scouting Combine, as well as acquiring elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“To be able to have (Hopkins) as a teammate is going to be something special,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said in the episode.“But honestly, it’s really difficult to get excited about anything with everything that’s transpiring around us. You really see how unimportant sports are during times like this. People are losing their lives, the economy is going crazy right now. So it’s difficult to put it all in perspective.”

Watch the entire episode here.

Steve Keim, Cardinals Making Final Preparations for Virtual NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft days away, general managers from across the league are preparing for an unprecedented rookie selection process.

Mason Kern

2020 Cardinals Draft: Over/Under on Georgia T Andrew Thomas

Is Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas rising high enough for the Arizona Cardinals to take him with their No. 8 pick?

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Feeling 'At Home Even Though I Haven't Even Played a Snap'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is settling in and feeling at home despite not playing a game yet.

Mason Kern

Will DeAndre Hopkins Participate in Cardinals Virtual Offseason Program Without a New Contract?

DeAndre Hopkins did not get into specifics on whether or not he will participate in the NFL Virtual Period that begins on Monday

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins Sees Similarities in QBs Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson

In Deandre Hopkins' evaluation, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is reminiscent of Houston's Deshaun Watson

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald Gets Praise from DeAndre Hopkins and David Johnson

Both WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB David Johnson heaped praise on their new and former teammate Larry Fitzgerald

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Won't Rule Out Drafting WR Despite DeAndre Hopkins Acquisition

DeAndre Hopkins is with the Cardinals, but don't rule out the team selecting another top pass-catcher in the draft.

Mason Kern

QB Kyler Murray Desires Offense in NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray wants the team to pursue offense in the NFL Draft

Mason Kern

Pat Tillman Remembered by GM Steve Keim; We All Should do the Same

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim took a moment to honor the franchise's former linebacker Pat Tillman, who died 16 years ago next week.

Howard Balzer

GM Steve Keim Prepared for Free-Agent Frenzy After Draft Ends

The NFL is gearing up for a virtual NFL Draft that due to COVID-19 and the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for the UDFA process

Howard Balzer