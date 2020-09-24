SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals 'For Real,' Per Albert Breer of SI.com

Howard Balzer

Every Thursday, SI.com’s Albert Breer has a mailbag in which he posts questions from readers along with his answers.

This week, there was one on the Cardinals and one on the Lions, the team's Week 3 opponent.

From Michael Margolis: Are the Arizona Cardinals for real?

"Michael, if by for real, you mean a playoff contender, then yeah, I think that Arizona’s for real. Kyler Murray’s taken the step the Cardinals hoped he would, DeAndre Hopkins has been worth the price they paid, and the defense has been better than anyone expected—with additions like De’Vondre Campbell blending right in and young guys like Byron Murphy and Zach Allen showing signs of breaking out.

"But to me maybe the most pleasant surprise of all is what’s in front of Murray. The offensive line was an abomination two years ago, before Kliff Kingsbury and Murray arrived, and it’s not like the team has taken big draft-pick or free-agent swings at fixing what went wrong in 2018. More so, they’ve gone in on smart, under-the-radar pickups, in bringing in vets like J.R. Sweezy and Kelvin Beachum.

"Being able to add that way (they also drafted promising reserve tackle Josh Jones in the third round) was huge in Murray’s development. It also freed the team to spend resources elsewhere (see: Hopkins, DeAndre). Now, to be sure, it’s not like we’re talking about a top-five line here, and Murray himself helps mitigate issues with his mobility. But it’s still impressive, given where they were.

"And it gives them a real chance in what’s a wide-open NFC West."

From Jay Tee: Are the Detroit Lions better off now or better when Martin Mayhew was their GM? Seems to me they're going backward AGAIN.

"Jay, I think on balance Mayhew did a good job—and he’s a respected voice in one of the NFL’s best front offices now, out in San Francisco. But there were things that cost him in the eyes of ownership. One was the mess of the 2011 draft, when the Lions (and Jim Schwartz deserves blame for this, too) took three red-flagged players consecutively, in Nick Fairley, Titus Young and Mikel Leshoure.

"The memory of those sorts of things can linger, and they did when Martha Ford, who’d just taken over as controlling owner, was assessing how to address a 1–7 mess halfway through the 2015 season. Both Mayhew and team president Tom Lewand got whacked for it, and it’s not that difficult to understand why that happened. The Lions had made the playoffs just twice in the 15 years previous to that 1–7 beginning five years ago.

"Bob Quinn was the man, on the football side, brought in to rework everything. And he has changed a lot. Five years in, the team’s core is made up chiefly of players he acquired—Trey Flowers, Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Jarrad Davis, Jeff Okudah, Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow. And that’s a result of a lot of guys he inherited (Darius Slay, Golden Tate, etc.) being jettisoned over the last couple of years.

"So now, how the team comes back from an 0–2 start really is on Quinn and third-year coach Matt Patricia. This is their team. Let’s see where they take it."

For the entire mailbag, click here.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Not 'Real' Per Former NFL WR Keyshawn Johnson

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson says Arizona Cardinals are not “real” on ESPN Radio.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Sign Jaron Brown to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed receiver Jaron Brown, who played for them from 2013-17, to their practice squad Wednesday.

Alex Weiner

by

rolcards

Cardinals Team Leaders Setting Important Example

Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters says team leaders eliminate the chance for any players to be jerks.

Howard Balzer

Interception Confessions: DeAndre Hopkins Taking Blame

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants people to know the interception quarterback Kyler Murray threw against Washington was his fault.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report: Christian Kirk Misses Practice (Groin)

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (groin) and DL Jordan Phillips (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Alex Weiner

KeeSean Johnson Returning for Detroit; Hoping for Repeat Performance

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's looking forward to receiver KeeSean Johnson back on the field after activation from reserve/COVID-19.

Alex Weiner

Lions HC Matt Patricia Awed by 'Unreal' DeAndre Hopkins

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia calls Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins “unreal,” praises team’s skill players.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Impressing Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia knows what his team is up against facing Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Pushing QB Kyler Murray for MVP

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins campaigns for Kyler Murray as MVP, but acknowledges winning games is the key to him having a chance.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Cardinals Activate Johnson, Place Williams on Reserve/Injured

Arizona Cardinals activated WR KeeSean Johnson off reserve/COVID-19, placed TE Maxx Williams on IR, RB D.J. Foster on practice squad/injured.

Mason Kern