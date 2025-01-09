All Cardinals

Former Cardinals All-Pro Player Retires

The Arizona Cardinals saw a familiar face hang the cleats up.

Donnie Druin

Sep 10, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel (28) celebrates with free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals DB Justin Bethel is calling it a career.

In an Instagram post, Bethel wrote the following:

"23 years. 12 years pro. That’s how long I’ve played the game of football! Been blessed more than I can imagine. Met a lot of great people thanks to football and been to a lot of cool places. But my greatest years are ahead of me. Thanks to the Arizona Cardinals for making my dream come true and every teams after who kept giving me a chance to play the game we all love!"

Patrick Peterson commented, "What a pleasure it was to be your teammates and watch you grow thru out the years as CB and one of the greatest ST players ever! Congratulations on a hell of a career."

Bethel entered the league as a sixth-round pick by Arizona in the 20212 NFL Draft. totaling 282 tackles, 25 passes defensed, five interceptions and three touchdowns, Bethel earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2013/2015 while making the Pro Bowl three years straight from 2013-15.

Bethel eventually departed in 2018 for the Atlanta Falcons while also playing for the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

He last played in an NFL game back in 2013.

