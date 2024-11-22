Former Cardinals Captain Cleared for Return
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals franchise tackle D.J. Humphries has been medically cleared for return, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
From his post on X/Twitter:
"Former #AZCardinals Pro Bowl LT DJ Humphries, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has been medically cleared to return to play, source said.
"Humphries visited the #Giants earlier in the season and could be a key option in the event of a major injury."
Humphries hasn't played since the end of the 2023 season, where he tore his ACL in the second to last week of the year on Dec. 31 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Humphries was then cut ahead of free agency, saving Arizona $15.9 million against the cap.
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort called the decision a tough one.
"The salary cap and the way things are set up and the way contracts work, it put us in a very tough situation. I can't say enough about how I feel about D.J. as a football player and moreso as a person," Ossenfort said last spring.
"His energy, and the leadership he brought to this team, we are certainly going to miss him. I hope nothing but the best for him in his recovery and his rehab."
Humphries' rehab was fairly quiet and nobody knew much about where he was at in recovery until he reportedly took a visit with the Giants back on Oct. 22, though nothing materialized.
After losing Humphries, the Cardinals swung first-round pick Paris Johnson from right to left tackle and signed Jonah Williams to anchor the opposite side.
Though Williams has spent majority of the year on injured reserve with a knee injury, Johnson has played admirably well.
The Cardinals are currently 6-4 with the top spot in the NFC West after their bye week.