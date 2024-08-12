All Cardinals

Former Cardinals First-Round Pick Requests Trade

Former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick wants out from the New York Jets.

Donnie Druin

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick was traded this offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets.

He again may be on the move.

Per NFL insiders such as Jordan Schultz, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, Reddick is now requesting another trade after the Jets failed to give the former first-round pick the lucrative extension he desired.

Reddick first wanted to move on from the Eagles after they declined to make him one of the highest-paid at his position moving forward.

New York acquired Reddick this past offseason for a 2026 third-round pick that would have became a second-round pick if specific terms are met.

Earlier in the offseason, ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini revealed Reddick had "gave his word to the Jets," to be at offseason activities, and Reddick was "OK with the Jets' stance on the contract" - which was New York not shutting the door on an extension, though they preferred to wait until the season was over.

There was an apparent mutual understanding between the two sides, though that's rapidly changed since Reddick landed in the Big Apple.

Now, he looks to find his third team in seven months.

Reddick's base salary this season is $14.2 million, as the former Cardinals OLB is entering the final year of his contract.

Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

