Former Cardinals LB Haason Reddick Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Former Arizona Cardinals and current Philadelphia Eagles LB Haason Reddick is the recipient of the NFL's NFC Defensive Player of the Week award after a dominant performance in Week 4.

Here's his numbers, via the league's press release:

Reddick recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in Philadelphia’s Week 4 victory over Jacksonville. He became the second player since 1999 with two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in a single game, joining Jared Allen (Week 6, 2005).

This is Reddick’s second-career Defensive Player of the Week award after earning the honor in Week 14 of the 2020 season with Arizona. He joins defensive back Kevin Ross as the only former Temple Owls to win multiple Defensive Player of the Week awards.

With cornerback Darius Slay winning in Week 2 and defensive end Brandon Graham earning the honor in Week 3, Philadelphia becomes the first team since Tampa Bay (Weeks 1-3, 2000) to have three consecutive Defensive Player of the Weeks.

Reddick, drafted to the Cardinals as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, played four seasons in Arizona before moving to Philadelphia.

To date, he has 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered and one pass defended.

The Cardinals will take on the Eagles this Sunday at State Farm Stadium. For more Eagles content, visit EaglesToday.com.

