Former Cardinals QB 'Electric' for 49ers
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs - stop us if you've heard this before - is impressing on his new squad.
Dobbs notoriously bounced from Arizona (after the Cardinals traded for him prior to the start of the 2023 season) to the Minnesota Vikings - both teams saw Dobbs play fairly strong in his first few games before flaming out.
That same story is being written as Dobbs made his preseason debut with the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend, and starting quarterback Brock Purdy was impressed after watching his new teammate make a few plays on the field:
"He's a baller, man," said Purdy.
"He makes plays, goes through his reads and brings energy. He's out there making plays and guys feed off it. That's football. It's not always going to be pretty, you drop back and everything is going to be perfect. You're going to have to make plays off-schedule and bring some juice to the team.
"Guys feed off that. So, love having him in the room. And like I said, he's pretty electric."
Dobbs led the Cardinals to only one win last season before being traded to Minnesota at the deadline. Between the Cardinals and Vikings, Dobbs started 12 games throwing for 2,464 yards and 13 touchdowns to pair with ten interceptions.
Dobbs has been praised at practically every one of his stops for his intelligence and mobility, and though Purdy has a firm grip on the starting job in San Francisco, Dobbs does make for a quality backup in the room.