Former Cardinals GM Gets Honest on Marvin Harrison Jr.

A former Cardinals GM hopped on a podcast and gave his thoughts on Marvin Harrison Jr.

Donnie Druin

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim hopped on the first edition of his new podcast, "Arizona Football Daily" and discussed a variety of topics after the team's Week 1 loss to Buffalo.

A topic nearly everybody in the football world has discussed is the debut of No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. - who fell massively short of expectations placed on his shoulders with just one catch for four yards.

“I think the guy is a tremendous prospect, and obviously is going to be a great player for many years, in my opinion. But when I watched the tape, I see a guy that looks like a rookie," said Keim (h/t Kyle Odegard).

"And those guys are going to have to go through those growing pains. A guy in a new offense, as a rookie, hadn’t had a lot of time with Kyler in the preseason.

“There are a lot of timing things that have to take place. And also, when you have a young man like that who’s thinking a lot, they don’t get to play as fast as they normally play.

"They’re thinking, going through the motions, they look a little rigid and stiff in their movement because they’re thinking about what the play-call is.”

Harrison himself admitted he was thinking too much when speaking with reporters this week.

"Thinking a lot. I was definitely thinking a lot out there and I think that'll come with reps, thinking less and just going out there and playing. It'll definitely come with reps and it's something I'll get better at, but I definitely say I was thinking a lot out there," he said.

“It wasn’t great. I need to do a better job of helping the team win, helping the offense,” Harrison continued.

“That’s why they brought me here is to help the team, help the offense go. I got to do a better job of that going forward.”

Donnie Druin

