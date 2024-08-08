Former Cardinals WR Confirmed to Have Season-Ending Injury
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore's injury is indeed as serious as believed.
The Atlanta Falcons just placed Moore on their reserve/injured list.
More from the announcement from the team's website:
"Moore was carted out of Wednesday's joint practice with an air cast on his right leg. The team announced it is a knee injury.
"The injury happened during one of the final 11-on-11 periods. The Falcons' second-team offense faced off with the Miami Dolphins' second-team defense. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver Josh Ali in the back right corner end zone. Nothing seemed abnormal until attention turned to the opposite corner. Moore was down and soon attended to by trainers.
"Moore was ultimately strapped to a stretcher and transferred onto the cart. Practice ended prematurely after the Falcons circled up for a team moment."
Moore - drafted by the Cardinals as a second-round pick three seasons ago - was traded to the Falcons this offseason in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
In a new scheme, Moore was expected to thrive, and early results from training camp showed promise for the Purdue product.
"Rondale might be one of the faster humans in the National Football League," Falcons receivers coach Ike Hilliard said during OTAs.
"We just need him to continue to grow and progress in this offense -- that'll be huge for all of us, just so he can establish himself and carve out a role that is significant to what we try to put on tape."
Now, they'll have to wait another season for that to happen.