Former Cardinals WR Could Play Despite Major Injury
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins - currently dealing with an MCL tear - is trying to push through for the Tennessee Titans ahead of their regular season opener this weekend against the Chicago Bears.
“Maybe four and a half, five weeks ago so the thing about those is it takes a whole year for them to heal,” Hopkins told Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com on when the injury happened.
“Obviously, it’s pain at that point. .. Right now, the way I feel, hopefully I can get out there Sunday and perform.”
Hopkins is entering his second season with the Titans after the Cardinals released him in the summer of 2023.
Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort opted to release Hopkins as a pre-June 1 cut, which allowed his remaining due salary to be cleared off their books by this offseason.
Hopkins played 17 games for the Titans last season, the first time he was fully healthy for a team since his 2020 campaign with the Cardinals. He reeled in 1,057 receiving yards on 75 receptions and seven touchdowns.
Hopkins is being labeled questionable by the Titans ahead of Week 1.
Former Titans OL Taylor Lewan says Hopkins isn't expected to play.
The former Cardinals wideout still looks pretty solid in practice, however.
"He looks like Hop," Callahan said about Hopkins this week (h/t ESPN).
"He's been really communicative about how he feels and where his body's at and making sure he's getting to work to be ready to play. Everything he's done has been exactly what we're looking for in terms of communication and process, so that's been positive."
As for the Cardinals, they'll be on the road against the Buffalo Bills to begin regular season festivities.
