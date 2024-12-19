Former Cardinals WR Set to Make Season Debut This Weekend
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is set to make his season debut for the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
Brown - who hasn't played the entire regular season after suffering a sternoclavicular injury in preseason play - is all but set to be activated from injured reserve against the Houston Texans according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler:
"The #Chiefs plan to activate Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown (reserve/injured, shoulder) for Saturday’s game vs. Houston assuming everything continues trending positively this week, per sources. Brown looks to make his Chiefs debut after missing four months."
Brown left Arizona this past offseason and signed with Kansas City on a one-year "prove it" deal in hopes of competing for a Super Bowl while maybe putting up numbers to cash out in the 2025 free agent market.
Brown could very well still win a ring with the Chiefs, as they're 13-1 with the league's best record with the playoffs approaching.
The paycheck may have to wait another offseason, though.
Brown oddly enough isn't the only former Cardinal to have joined Kansas City in the last 12 months, as the Chiefs have also added tackle D.J. Humphries and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Humphries recently joined after making a recovery from his knee injury last year but will miss Week 16's matchup against the Texans with a hamstring injury.
Hopkins was acquired near the league's trade deadline and has already made an impact, catching four touchdowns for the Chiefs and giving Patrick Mahomes a solidified x receiver moving forward.
The duo of Hopkins/Brown only played a handful of games together in Arizona after the Cardinals traded a first-round pick for the former Ravens wideout. Hopkins left after the 2022 season and Brown followed suit after 2023.
Can the two reunite and win a Lombardi together? That's still weeks away, though the first step in that happening is upon us.