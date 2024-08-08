Former Cardinals WR Named Steal of Offseason
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals let Marquise Brown walk in free agency.
The Kansas City Chiefs may have gotten the steal of the offseason, according to Bleacher Report.
Brown departed the desert after Arizona tried - and failed - to see the former first-round pick reach new heights next to DeAndre Hopkins.
Hollywood eventually left Arizona and landed with Kansas City on a one-year "prove it" deal that could see him cash out big time in free agency next offseason while also providing the Chiefs a vertical threat in an offense that already features Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
"After dinking and dunking down the field and watching well-placed passes bounce off his receivers' hands last season, Patrick Mahomes may have a reliable speedy playmaker in Marquise Brown.
"While at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, Fox Sports' Henry McKenna noted the quarterback "firing downfield" to rookie first-rounder Xavier Worthy and Brown.
"On Tuesday, the Chiefs' X account shared a highlight of Brown hauling in a tough pass at practice. Jon Ediger of Chiefs Wire noted that the 27-year-old has been 'among the most impressive standouts' at camp.
"As the first wide receiver off the draft board in 2019, Brown hasn't quite played up to expectations, which explains why the Chiefs were able to sign him on a relatively modest one-year, $7 million contract.
"However, the Oklahoma product could have his most productive year with the league's best quarterback.
"Though Brown has averaged 11.6 yards per catch in his five seasons, he could see more downfield opportunities as a dynamic receiver with Mahomes under center."
There should be no bad blood between either side, though it was clear both needed to move on.
The Cardinals were all but set to revamp their receiving corps with Marvin Harrison Jr. in the mix while Brown simply needed a fresh start elsewhere - landing on a team looking to become the first in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champs was a good place to go.