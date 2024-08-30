Former Cardinals WR Will Miss Season-Opener
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown will not be suiting up on Thursday Night Football for the Kansas City Chiefs when they play host to the Baltimore Ravens to open the 2024 season.
More from CBS Sports:
"Brown was given a 4-to-6 week recovery timetable after suffering a sternoclavicular injury Aug. 10, so Reid is simply offering an acknowledgement that the wideout's earliest possible return date will come Week 2 versus the Bengals. It's possible that Brown will need longer than that to get full healthy, but the Chiefs' decision not to place him on short-term IR is a vote of confidence from the team that he will need to miss less than four games."
Brown was previously acquired via trade from the Ravens to the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season. Arizona saw Hollywood play for two seasons in the desert before letting him hit free agency, where he signed a one-year, $7 million contract to play with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and others.
The Cardinals drafted No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to help replace Brown while also signing Zay Jones in free agency, though Jones was suspended for five games for recently violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Guys such as Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch are also expected to step up for Arizona while undrafted WR Xavier Weaver impressed enough to make the final 53 man roster.
The Cardinals battle the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.