Former Cardinal G Alan Faneca Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

For the sixth time, former Cardinals, Steelers and Jets guard Alan Faneca is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 were announced. In September, 130 nominees were revealed, which were cut down to 25 in November and now 15.

Guard Alan Faneca, who spent the 2010 season—last of his 13 years—on the Arizona Cardinals, was among the nominees. This is the sixth time in his six years of eligibility that he has been a finalist.

Faneca started all 16 games for Arizona during his sole season there. He only missed one game in his lengthy career, in 2001 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Most of his career was spent with the Steelers from 1998-2007, followed by two years with the New York Jets. Overall he was an All-Pro six times and a Super Bowl champion. Before the 2010 season, the NFL named him to the 2000s All-Decade Team.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was Faneca's teammate on the offense and an admirer of his since his days at the University of Pittsburgh.

Fitzgerald discussed the Hall of Fame nomination when the final 25 were announced.

"I have great memories of Alan 10 years ago," Fitzgerald said. "He's a really cool teammate, quiet, to himself, but a really good worker.

"When I was playing at the University of Pittsburgh for two years, I got a chance to be there because our facilities were connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers facility, so saw him in the lunch room, saw him at practice, saw him do the work he was doing there in Pittsburgh. Then to be able to play with him was a great honor.

"I'm elated for him to see him on the ballot. I hope this is the year he's able to get in, because he's truly deserving. He might also be in the Hall of Fame for most weight loss out of anybody. If you followed him since he's retired, he's tiny, you wouldn't even recognize him as an offensive guard any longer."

Faneca reunited with his Pittsburgh offensive line coach Russ Grimm in Arizona. Fitzgerald mentioned how it was great to see that too.

The decision on who will make the Hall of Fame will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 6, the night before the Super Bowl.

The other 14 finalists are defensive end Jared Allen (first-time eligible), cornerback Ronde Barber, tackle Tony Boselli, safeties LeRoy Butler, John Lynch and Charles Woodson (first-time eligible), wide receivers Torry Holt, Calvin Johnson (first-time eligible) and Reggie Wayne, quarterback Peyton Manning (first-time eligible), linebackers Clay Matthews Jr., Sam Mills and Zach Thomas and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.