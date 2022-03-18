There was little surprise Monday when word quickly circulated that Cardinals unrestricted free-agent wide receiver Christian Kirk had agreed to terms on a new contract.

However, it didn’t take long for eyebrows to raise when the details of the contract with the Jaguars were revealed: $72 million base value that has $37 million fully guaranteed and includes a $20 million signing bonus. The contract also has a yearly incentive of $3 million linked to receptions and yards, which raises the potential earnings to $84 million.

Because Kirk’s base salary for 2022 is only $1.5 million, it counts $7.5 million against the cap. However, when the salary balloons to a guaranteed $17 million next year, the cap hit will skyrocket to $21.5 million.

Quite simply, that’s No. 1 receiver money, not for a slot receiver, which is where Kirk is at his best.

Kirk addressed the universal shock at the deal when he spoke to the media Thursday.

He said, "I like pressure. To a 'T', it motivates me. But that stuff is always going to be there, especially with free agency. ... Anybody who gets signed during this period, there's always going to be somebody that's going to say they're overpaid. Some of it is nonsense and you can use it as motivation, but my motivation is just to be the best player that I can be and reach all the goals and aspirations that I want to reach.

"I don't play football to be average. I play football to be one of the best, and I came here with the same attitude and mentality. I'm going to work every day to do it while I'm here."

As for the notion that he shouldn’t be considered a No. 1 receiver, Kirk said, "I think it's pretty simple. I think it's versatility and I think all those guys (No. 1 receivers); they're versatile. They move inside, they move outside and they make the big plays when they're counted on. They impact the game; that's No. 1 when you think about No. 1 guys.

"They have an impact on the game, not just on first and second down, but on third down, on fourth down, in the red zone. When the team needs a play or offense is in a slump, they're able to kind of shift the momentum of the game and get the team back rolling. ... I think those are those traits, and I believe I attain them all. Like I said, I'm just here to keep showing that I have it."

Noble thoughts, but let’s not forget it was Kirk that frequently described his improved play last season to the fact he was playing in the slot where he is most comfortable.

The Jaguars also spent this week defending the deal with general manager Trent Baalke admitting that the chaotic opening days of free agency are about “supply and demand” being a factor.

He then said, “If he comes in, and he plays to the level that the contract is and he meets the incentives, which I hope he does, and if he does, nobody here, nobody in the stands, nobody in the national media is going to care about what he was paid, because he's earned every penny of it. And the only time it's going to matter (is) if he doesn't play well, and we're not worried about that."

No kidding.

Head coach Doug Pederson said, “One of the things you got to realize, in the system that I'll bring and that (offensive coordinator) Press (Taylor) (will bring), that we're used to, these guys move around a lot. And we use them based on game plan, where they can be most advantageous against an opponent.

“So he's gonna line up in the slot, he's gonna line up outside, he may line up next to a tackle. I mean, there's just ways that we're going to use all of our receivers, not just Christian, but he does bring a skill set that is very impressive and he's still young and looking forward to that.”

The reality is that, while head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s system might be different, Kirk was also utilized on different ways. But he was best in the slot and there’s no reason to think he won’t do that well in Jacksonville. It’s about value, and players that excel in the slot aren’t paid like the DeAndre Hopkins of the world.

Finally, we leave you with the words of former NFL executive Joe Banner writing for the33rdteam.com. Evaluating some of the early free-agent additions, Banner gave the Jaguars an F for the Kirk signing: