The Arizona Cardinals will see new representation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Long-time head athletic trainer John Omohundro will be one of five athletic trainers honored as a member of the inaugural “Award of Excellence” Class of 2022.

Omohundro is joined by George Anderson (Raiders), Otho Davis (Eagles), Jerry Rhea (Falcons) and Frank Zamberletti (Vikings). The five trainers combined had over 150 years in the NFL, Omohundro spending 42 years with the Cardinals.

The “Award of Excellence” is part of the Hall of Fame's effort to recognize outstanding contributions from members of four groups vital to the game’s success on the field and behind the scenes. The honor goes to individuals who have spent their football careers as assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel.

Omohundro joined the Cardinals in 1967 after spending six years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a senior medical specialist, and worked 838 games over the course of his career with his final game being Super Bowl XLIII.

In addition to earning a permanent spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Omohundro and the four other trainers were also named to the inaugural class of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) Hall of Fame. Omohundro is also a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Omohundro was honored with the Fain-Cain Memorial award during the 2008 offseason by the NFL Teams Physician’s Society, presented to someone who "best reflects the virtues of a certified athletic trainer and displays the highest level of professionalism."

The Cardinals’ training staff was also named staff of the year in 1993 by PFATS.

Although he retired over a decade ago, the Omohundro family remains prominent within the Cardinals organization thanks to Jim Omohundro (son of John), who works in the team's broadcast department.