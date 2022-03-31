Bowles spent two years in Arizona and will take on his second stint as a head coach in the NFL.

When one door shuts, another opens.

The NFL world was taken by surprise Wednesday when Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping down and transitioning into a role with the team's front office.

Arians, set to turn 70 in October, found himself nearing another retirement from coaching after doing so once already. Arians removing himself from the position didn't turn heads, but the timing sure did.

The buzz of free agency is nearly over, and the NFL draft is less than a month away. Offseason programs begin in the next two weeks. Soon after, teams will welcome rookies into camps and veterans will follow. The football part of the program is nearly here, so why leave now?

The Buccaneers will surely have some questions to answer, but they at least know who will be taking over Arians' duties: Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Bowles and Arians' relationship extends back to 2001, when both were with the Cleveland Browns on head coach Butch Davis' staff. Bowles coached defensive backs and Arians was the offensive coordinator.

The two went separate ways before Arians landed in Arizona as the Cardinals' head coach in 2013. Arians brought on Bowles to be his defensive coordinator for two seasons before Bowles accepted the job to become a head coach with the New York Jets in 2015.

Bowles lasted through 2018 before being relieved of his duties but quickly found himself coaching again under Arians.

Arians initially announced his retirement from coaching after spending five seasons with the Cardinals, but his absence lasted only one season before returning to the league to coach the Bucs. Arians brought Bowles on to again serve as his defensive coordinator upon arrival in 2019.

The two won Super Bowl LV together thanks partly to the defensive mastermind of Bowles and one of the league's top defensive units.

Now, Bowles will have a second opportunity to lead a team after posting a 24-40 overall record with New York. Bowles takes over a strong Tampa Bay team that recently welcomed back Tom Brady after his short-lived retirement.

According to ESPN, the Buccaneers finalized a five-year head coaching contract with Bowles on Wednesday.

With the Cardinals, Bowles was named AP assistant coach of the tear award following the 2014 season after his unit allowed only 18.7 points per game.