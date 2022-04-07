Steve Wilks coached the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, and he complained that the organization never gave him a real chance.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores Thursday as a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the NFL for racially discriminatory hiring practices.

Flores' lawyers released an amended complaint stating that Wilks was discriminated against by the Cardinals, who allegedly hired him as a "bridge coach."

Wilks took the reins in Arizona after Bruce Arians and coached the team in 2018. The Cardinals went 3-13 and earned the ensuing No. 1 overall pick. Wilks was fired after the season, and the Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury, who had been let go by Texas Tech.

"When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him," Wilks said in a statement released by his lawyers. "This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront."

Part of Wilks' complaint involves the Cardinals extending general manager Steve Keim, whom the statement says "made poor personnel decisions and was convicted for a DUI during the offseason," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Keim was suspended for five weeks while the Cardinals were in training camp and Wilks claimed that affected the team.

The statement also asserted that Kingsbury has been granted a "longer leash" than Wilks did with Kyler Murray at quarterback.

Wilks also accused the Cardinals of allowing Keim to negotiate with running back David Johnson in contract extension talks during the suspension, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

He also stated that Keim and owner Michael Bidwill were upset by Arizona's late-season victory over the Green Bay Packers in 2018 for draft purposes.

The Cardinals rejected the accusations, saying in a statement to ESPN their personnel decisions were "entirely driven by what was in the best interests of our organization and necessary for team improvement. We are confident that the facts reflect that and demonstrate that these allegations are untrue."

Wilks is currently the pass game coordinator and secondary coach for the Carolina Panthers.