Former Cardinals OL Max Garcia Signs With Giants

Garcia spent the previous three seasons with the Cardinals before signing with New York.

The New York Giants have signed a familiar face for Arizona Cardinals fans.

Monday saw former Cardinals guard Max Garcia ink a one-year deal with the Giants, which was first reported by Jordan Schultz. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Garcia already got ahold of New York's social media, posting a video describing his excitement to be with the Giants.

Garcia initially entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2015. He spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Cardinals in 2019.

Garcia played 36 games over three years for the Cardinals, with 15 of those appearances coming last season. All 11 games Garcia started for Arizona came in 2021 while playing multiple positions across the offensive line.

With the Cardinals making a heavy effort to retain a majority of their free agents, the organization clearly believes in most of the team they fielded last season.

Whether Garcia wasn't in their plans for the future or he simply wanted a fresh start elsewhere is unknown.

The Cardinals managed to offset the loss by signing guard Will Hernandez on a one-year deal. With Justin Pugh anchoring the left side of the line, Hernandez figures to be a favorite to win the starting job at right guard.

Players such as Justin Murray and Josh Jones could also factor in the battle for the spot. Guards Sean Harlow and Danny Isidora are also on the depth chart.

While the Cardinals could use the upcoming draft as a source to bolster their starting unit, the signing of Hernandez makes an early pick unlikely.