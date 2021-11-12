Former Cardinals OLB Haason Reddick Off to Impressive Start, to Face Arizona Sunday

Haason Reddick was the Cardinals' 2017 first-round pick, and Sunday will be his first chance to face Arizona as a Carolina Panther.

The Arizona Cardinals' offense will have to deal with a familiar face on the opposing defense Sunday.

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick is proving that his 2020 season with the Cardinals was indeed a breakout year and not an outlier.

Reddick signed with Carolina during the offseason on a one-year deal after spending 2017-2020 with Arizona. The Cardinals declined his fifth-year option after the 2019 season.

The former Cardinal has 8.0 sacks this year, seventh in the NFL, to pair with 11 tackles for loss, tied for third in the league.

Reddick, though, had a tumultuous experience with the Cardinals.

He was a No. 1 selection that dealt with three head coaches and defensive coordinators in four seasons. Arizona struggled to find a role for Reddick until his fourth year, when they moved him permanently to edge rusher.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

"Once we moved him to outside linebacker, man, he was a beast," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "I mean, you can see it. He was going to be special."

He racked up 12.5 sacks last season, most on the Cardinals.

Outside linebacker Chandler Jones missed most of the season with a biceps tear, so Reddick's ascension was key to keep the Arizona pass rush potent.

"I remember getting here, and they tried him as an inside linebacker for two-and-a-half years, and it just wasn’t his natural position," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "The guy never complained. He never said anything. He just tried to figure it out and tried to learn in three different systems, so I have a ton of respect for him.

"When we made that move, you just saw the light turn on, and he just got better and better. You’re seeing it in Carolina. He’s one of the best players on the field when you turn on the tape each and every week."

The Cardinals did not use the franchise tag on the edge rusher, and they lost him in free agency.

However, Arizona instead brought back Markus Golden on a cheaper contract, a move that has paid dividends as the veteran is tied for third in sacks this year with 9.0.

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

“I know we would have loved to have (Reddick) back," Kingsbury said. "There’s a salary cap and all sorts of things that come into play, as we know, but we take a lot of pride in how he’s playing."

Reddick has been consistent as well, racking up a sack in six of nine games and a tackle for loss in seven outings.

Joseph said Reddick's experience as an inside linebacker improved his football I.Q. and led to his growth on the edge.

"He's always been a tough player, a raw rusher, always hustling, but now you can see the football I.Q. and and the knowledge of rushing on tape every single week," Joseph said. "He's winning at a high rate."

Reddick is not disconnected from his former Cardinals teammates, either.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons told the media that the two still talk.

Simmons was someone who bounced around positions a lot as a rookie in 2020, a similar experience as Reddick in some ways.

"I still keep in contact with him," Simmons said. "Haason, he's playing really well. I'm very, very happy to see him playing the way he's playing. I feel like last year was just a glimpse of what he could really do."

While Joseph mentioned it is fun to watch Reddick hit quarterbacks, he smiled while saying, "but not this week."