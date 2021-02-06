Former Cardinals QB Carson Palmer Talks Bruce Arians Ahead of Super Bowl

On multiple shows this week, former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer talked about his experience playing under Bruce Arians.

Former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer recalls that his former head coach Bruce Arians was not a morning person, was not for the faint of heart and set Super Bowl aspirations from Day 1 in the Valley.

Arians' new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. This week, Palmer went on multiple shows to discuss his days playing under Arians in Arizona, the difficulties and successes of the experience.

Both Palmer and Arians arrived in the Valley ahead of the 2013 season, and they each retired after 2017 (Arians un-retired in 2019).

"He came into Arizona right when I had gotten there, and I think the team had won like three games the year before (it was five)," Palmer told Robert Mays on The Athletic Football Show. "He was talking Super Bowl in the very first meeting. I'm sure a lot of players were like 'Huh? Super Bowl?' "

With the attitude that the team he was inheriting would become a contender, Arians was very demanding. Palmer said his coach toughened players up, and was not afraid to rip into anyone on any given day.

"That is his old-school mentality; there are no excuses," Palmer said on The Ringer NFL Show. "You’re paid to execute the play and if you don’t execute it, you're going to hear about it."

Palmer called his first year in Arizona challenging, given Arians' demands and the complexity of the offense.

Arians runs an aggressive scheme with a lot of deep shots and audibles. As Palmer said, his coach was willing to allow a sack or fumble here and there in exchange for chunk yardage.

This required great timing and chemistry between Palmer and his targets, something that took time.

"That first year was so frustrating," Palmer said to Mays. "I was the new quarterback in a new system and a lot of the players were the same from years prior, but it was a new system.

"We didn’t have great rapport yet. I didn’t feel comfortable reading guys' body language to get ready to throw them the ball when they’re getting ready to break in or break out or go deep. Those take time and take trust."

That led to a shaky 3-4 start to the 2013 season, with the Cardinals scoring no more than 25 points in any of the seven games. Down the stretch, they started to find their rhythm, finishing the year 10-6, just outside the playoff picture.

In Year 2, the Cardinals stepped up at 11-5, making the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

But, it was in 2015 when the team really exploded. Arizona finished 13-3 (a franchise record for wins) with the second-highest scoring offense and the most yards in the league. They advanced to the NFC Championship Game, the closest Arians ever got to his Super Bowl goal in Arizona.

This season, Tampa Bay also started off inconsistently. They entered their Week 13 bye at 7-5. Sometimes, they looked like world beaters, including in a 38-10 win over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers. Other times, they were a mess, exemplified in a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

However, the Buccaneers have won seven consecutive games and scored 30 or more in six of them entering Sunday.

Arians had a similar philosophy with his team entering the 2020 season as the one Palmer mentioned from Arizona.

"I think the first thing we wanted to do when we came in was to stop the losing culture, and the fact that little things mattered," Arians said in Super Bowl media availability this week. "Losing was not acceptable . . . Our team last year got better and better . . . Then we put Tom (Brady) in the mix. The guys have bought in. They know what accountability means and that's the only way you can get to this game, is being accountable to each other."

Palmer said he started seeing the Buccaneers "gel" in the final games of the regular season, setting up a playoff run to the Super Bowl. While Arians came up short in Arizona, his new team has a shot to win him his first ring as a head coach on Sunday.

