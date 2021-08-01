Former Cardinals QB Brett Hundley Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback Brett Hundley, who spent two seasons as Kyler Murray's backup in Arizona, found a new home.

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.

The Cardinals first signed Hundley on March 14, 2019. Arizona had Josh Rosen as the starting quarterback, but owned the top pick in the looming 2019 NFL Draft. The Cardinals selected Kyler Murray, traded Rosen to Miami and Hundley became Murray's backup for the rookie's first season.

Hundley's biggest moment came in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks. Murray exited the game in the third quarter, and Hundley took over a 20-7 lead with most of the second half to play.

Hundley was not spectacular, completing just four of nine passes for 49 passing yards. But, he had one terrific drive in the fourth quarter through the air and on the ground which resulted in a touchdown. That served to hold off Seattle for a 27-20 victory.

In 2020, the Cardinals added former Canadian Football League quarterback Chris Streveler to compete for a spot. Streveler beat out Hundley for the second-string position behind Murray, and Hundley was inactive for all 16 games.

Murray hurt his shoulder after taking a hit against Seattle in Week 11. He played through it, and the Cardinals still kept two quarterbacks active for each game.

Streveler remains with the Cardinals as depth behind Murray along with McCoy.

Hundley joins a Colts team with starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a foot injury in training camp and is out indefinitely.

