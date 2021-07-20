Former Cardinals RB D.J. Foster Signs with CFL's Toronto Argonauts

Foster spent four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before signing with Toronto on Monday night.

Former Arizona Cardinals running back and special teamer D.J. Foster is heading north to the Canadian Football League. The Toronto Argonauts announced they signed the Scottsdale native on Monday night.

Foster signed with Arizona on Sept. 12, 2017, after he spent a year with the New England Patriots. He previously played for Arizona State.

Foster's four years with the Cardinals involved stints on reserve/injured and the practice squad.

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

The most games he played in during a season with Arizona was in 2020, primarily on special teams. He played 10 games and had 115 special-teams snaps to go along with 25 on offense. He carried the ball twice for two yards and caught one pass. He also returned two kicks for 49 yards.

Foster's most impactful offensive season with the Cardinals was that first one in 2017. In seven games, he carried the ball six times but was targeted with 28 passes and caught 17.

Arizona released Foster last August and brought him back to the practice squad. He finished the season on the active roster and became an unrestricted free agent in March.

The Cardinals have six running backs on the roster. Chase Edmonds is the only one who had a carry for Arizona last season, although Jonathan Ward scored on a shovel pass from quarterback Chris Streveler in Week 17.

Eno Benjamin, another former Sun Devil, was the Cardinals' seventh-round pick in 2020, but he was inactive for all 16 games. Perhaps with Foster elsewhere, the path widens for him to find a role, either on special teams or in limited action on offense behind Edmonds and free-agent acquisition James Conner. The other two backs are 2021 free-agent additions Tavien Feaster and Khalfani Muhammad.

Foster and the Argonauts take the field in Week 1 of the CFL season on Aug. 7 against the Calgary Stampeders.