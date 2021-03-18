Former Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Running back Kenyan Drake was with the Cardinals from the 2019 trade deadline through the 2020 season.

The Arizona Cardinals roster turnover continued Thursday when starting running back Kenyan Drake signed a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Media.

The deal is reportedly worth $11 million but with incentives can rise to $14.5 million. No information was immediately available on the structure or guarantees.

Drake, 27, is fifth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns among running backs since his Cardinals debut in Week 9 of 2019, according to CBS.

Arizona acquired Drake in a trade with the Miami Dolphins during the 2019 season in exchange for a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick. He became a spark in the offense, gaining 5.5 yards per carry in the final eight games of the year.

The Cardinals brought him back under the transition tag in 2020, but he did not see the same success, especially late in the season. He gained 3.3 yards per rush from Week 11-17. He mentioned that he was not doing a great job of waiting for holes to open.

Regardless, he was a workhorse back for Arizona, nearly gaining 1,000 yards with 955, and he was effective as a power back in the red zone. He now joins a backfield with fellow former Alabama halfback Josh Jacobs.

Chase Edmonds, 24, is now the only Cardinals running back with a carry in his career. The others on the roster are 2020 seventh-round pick and former Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin, 2020 undrafted rookie Jonathan Ward and 2017 seventh-round selection Khalfani Muhammad.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has expressed a lot of confidence in Edmonds.

“As far as Chase goes, you’ve seen when he’s had his opportunity he’s played at starting running back level and we all understand that," Kingsbury said on March 4. "We have all the confidence in the world in Chase and him being able to be the bell cow if that’s how this plays out.”

Edmonds has carried the ball 157 times since the start of 2019 for 751 yards. He is a versatile back, dangerous as a pass-catcher and with good speed. But, he has never been a "bell cow" in the NFL before.

The Cardinals have been busy this offseason, adding the likes of defensive end J.J. Watt, receiver A.J. Green, center Rodney Hudson and kicker Matt Prater. At the same time, they lost franchise great cornerback Patrick Peterson, 2020 sack leader edge rusher Haason Reddick and now Drake.

